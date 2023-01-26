Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Macaulay Gillesphey began his career at Newcastle United before spells at Carlisle United and Brisbane Roar

Plymouth Argyle defender Macaulay Gillesphey has agreed a two-year contract extension.

The 27-year-old has made 69 appearances since joining from Australian side Brisbane Roar in the summer of 2021, and will stay until the summer of 2025.

His first goal was the early opener in the 2-1 extra time defeat to then European champions Chelsea in last season's FA Cup fourth round.

Gillesphey follows captain Joe Edwards in extending his deal at the club.

"Since he arrived at the club just over 18 months ago, he has been a really consistent performer," manager Steven Schumacher told the club website.

"The quality that he has on the ball is outstanding and he is a huge part of how we like to attack. His defending has also been really good.

"He is reliable, a good competitor and he has played a vital part in our success over the last season and a half."