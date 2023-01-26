Last updated on .From the section Everton

Bielsa was sacked by Leeds United after a run of poor form that saw his side suffer several heavy defeats

Marcelo Bielsa has arrived in London for further talks with Everton's hierarchy as they search for a successor to Frank Lampard.

The 67-year-old former Leeds United manager is a favoured choice of Everton owner Farhad Moshiri.

Sean Dyche, who has been out of work since being dismissed by Burnley in April, is the other main contender to take over at Goodison Park.

The Toffees hope to have someone in place by the weekend.

Bielsa is believed to have reservations about the composition of Everton's squad and its ability to play his trademark high-tempo style of football, as well as taking over in mid-season.

But the fact that he has flown to England to discuss the possibility further shows there is still interest on both sides.

Dyche is also in the final round of discussions.

Should Everton get someone in place before the weekend they would have a week to work with the players before they welcome Premier League leaders Arsenal next Saturday.

Everton sacked Lampard after Saturday's 2-0 loss at West Ham left them 19th in the table with only three wins and 15 points from 20 games.