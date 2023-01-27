Victory over South Park ensured back-to-back league wins for Guernsey FC for the first time in 11 months

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance says his side are good enough to beat relegation from Isthmian League South Central.

The Green Lions' 1-0 win over South Park on Wednesday ensured back-to-back wins for the first time this season as they moved up to 17th place.

They are in their 10th-straight season in the eighth tier of English football.

"We've got the quality, we can set ourselves up in a certain way to try and make sure we nick enough points," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"But let's not get too carried away, yes we've moved up a couple of places but we're still in a relegation fight and there still is a long, long way to go.

"I've said it before, it's down to the players, they've got to give us that sort of challenge to pick them, to have a different type of game we can play.

"To show the attitude if they're not getting picked to want to get a shot - and there were a couple of lads who got left out who were brilliant - and showed they want to be part of it, and that's fantastic.

"Long may that continue because that will give us a fighting chance, nothing else will."