Scottish Premiership team news, stats & selectors

Hibernian v Aberdeen (Saturday, 15:00 GMT)

Hibernian defender Rocky Bushiri has been ruled out for at least three months with an ankle injury, while fellow centre-back Ryan Porteous and Demetri Mitchell have moved on.

Kevin Nisbet's involvement is uncertain after Hibs' top-scorer decided against a move to Millwall after a fee had been agreed. Kyle Magennis, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Mykola Kukharevych and Martin Boyle are missing, but Joe Newell returns from Scottish Cup suspension.

Aberdeen have no fresh injury problems. Goalkeeper Kelle Roos (thigh) remains out while full-back Jack MacKenzie has missed several games through injury.

Did you know? Aberdeen have lost their last five away league games, their longest run since December 2010 (six) - a streak they ended by winning at Easter Road.

Rangers v St Johnstone

New Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell could make his debut while playmaker Ianis Hagi is back in the squad after a year's absence with a serious knee injury. Defenders Filip Helander, John Souttar and Ridvan Yilmaz, midfielders Steven Davis and Tom Lawrence and forward Kemar Roofe are missing, but the latter is nearing a return to training after a shoulder problem.

St Johnstone are set to be without Ryan McGowan because of the groin issue that forced him off against Livingston, but James Brown should be fit despite going off with a minor injury in last weekend's Scottish Cup defeat. Murray Davidson and Chris Kane have returned to full training after lay-offs but are unlikely to be involved.

Did you know? Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos (74 goals, 25 assists) is one away from recording 100 goal involvements in the Scottish Premiership.

Ross County v Kilmarnock

Ross County have two new strikers to choose from, with Eamonn Brophy and Josh Stones arriving on loan from St Mirren and Wigan Athletic respectively. Long-term absentees Ben Purrington (ankle) and Ben Paton (knee) are the only absentees.

Kilmarnock winger Danny Armstrong is suspended after being sent off against Rangers in their previous league game. Rory McKenzie, Liam Donnelly and Fraser Murray will be assessed, with Innes Cameron and Jeriel Dorsett still out with hamstring problems. On-loan Aston Villa full-back Ben Chrisene is out for a significant period of time with a medial ligament injury.

Did you know? Ross County have only lost one of their last nine home games against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership (W6 D2), a 1-2 defeat in March 2017.

St Mirren v Motherwell

St Mirren midfielder Keanu Baccus is suspended while defender Joe Shaughnessy is a major doubt and striker Alex Greive picked up a knock in training. Full-back Richard Tait is closing in on fitness following groin surgery.

Motherwell manager Steven Hammell will make some late decisions about several players while Bevis Mugabi is two or three weeks away from a comeback from a knee injury. Long-term absentees Jake Carroll (knee), Nathan McGinley (groin) and Joe Efford (thigh) remain out.

New signing Riku Danzaki could feature if international clearance is received in time.

Did you know? St Mirren are unbeaten in 10 home league matches (W6 D4) since losing on their opening game of the season against Motherwell.

Livingston v Heart of Midlothian (Sunday, 13:30)

Livingston striker Joel Nouble is getting closer to fitness following a knee injury and could make the bench. Tom Parkes (knee) and Jamie Brandon (groin) are still out.

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson has no fresh injuries. Andy Halliday and Peter Haring could return from concussion lay-offs while Gary Mackay-Steven (foot) is still working his way back to fitness. Long-term injured players Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce, Craig Halkett (all knee) and Craig Gordon (broken leg) remain out.

Did you know? Since losing their first four top-flight meetings with Livingston in 2001-02, Hearts have only been beaten in two of their last 22 such matches against the West Lothian side (W11 D9).

Dundee United v Celtic (16:00)

Dundee United are at full strength, although they will be without Archie Meekison as they loaned the midfielder to Falkirk this week.

Celtic could hand a debut to South Korea striker Oh Hyeongyu while manager Ange Postecoglou says he will assess Giorgos Giakoumakis' availability because of the transfer speculation around the Greece striker. Full-back Anthony Ralston (back) is the only Celtic player injured with both Greg Taylor and Cameron Carter-Vickers having had a full week's training.

Did you know? Ange Postecoglou is looking for his 50th Scottish Premiership win in his 61st match. Martin O'Neill is the only Celtic manager to get to that mark quicker (59 games).

