Glasgow City travel to take on Rangers this weekend

The BBC is to broadcast live coverage of 11 SWPL matches over the next six weeks.

Games involving leaders Glasgow City, defending champions Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Aberdeen, Partick Thistle, Hibernian, Motherwell and Spartans will be shown on BBC Alba, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.

On Sunday, Hearts host Celtic (15:00 GMT) on the BBC Sport website with Rangers v Glasgow City (16:10) following on BBC Alba. Three more games will be shown the following week.

Glasgow City v Partick Thistle (BBC Sport website) and Celtic v Aberdeen (BBC Alba) will be on Sunday, 5 February with Rangers v Hibernian on BBC Alba on 9 February.

Celtic v Rangers is on BBC Alba on 24 February with Hearts v Hibernian (BBC Alba) and Aberdeen v Glasgow City (BBC Sport website) on 26 February.

On 1 March, Glasgow City v Motherwell is on BBC Alba and Spartans v Rangers (BBC Sport website) and Celtic v Glasgow City (BBC Alba) will be played on 5 March.