Conor Coventry has started games in the Carabao Cup and Europa Conference League for West Ham this season

Rotherham United have signed West Ham United midfielder Conor Coventry on loan until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old played seven times for the Hammers this season, including making his Premier League debut against Manchester City in August.

He has previously had loan spells with Lincoln City, Peterborough and MK Dons.

Coventry is the Millers' fifth signing this month and could make his debut for Matt Taylor's men against Sheffield United on Saturday, 4 February.

