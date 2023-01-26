Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Michael Morrison has played more than 620 league matches during his career

Cambridge United have re-signed centre-back Michael Morrison on a free transfer from Portsmouth.

The 34-year-old began his career at the Abbey Stadium, making more than 100 appearances before moving to Leicester City in 2008.

He has agreed an 18-month deal, having also played for Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton, Birmingham and Reading.

"I always wanted to come back home someday so it's an opportunity I couldn't turn down," Morrison said. external-link

"I know we are in a fight but I look forward to helping the team have a good second half of the season by picking up results and rising up the table."

Cambridge are 22nd in League One, with only seven wins from 26 games, and are away to Lincoln City on Saturday.

"I believe his experience, personality and leadership will help create a spark in ourselves as we look to turn around the situation we find ourselves in," said head coach Mark Bonner.

"In the final week of the window, Michael's addition will give everyone a lift. He is coming to help us, make us better and contribute to wins."

