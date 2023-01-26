Last updated on .From the section Colchester

Tom Hopper began his career at Leicester City and has also played for Bury and Scunthorpe

Colchester United have signed striker Tom Hopper from Lincoln City for an undisclosed fee on a deal to run until the summer of 2025.

The 29-year-old scored 22 goals in 100 appearances for the Imps after joining them from Southend in 2021.

U's boss Matt Bloomfield has now brought in six new faces since the start of the January transfer window.

"I had the chance to join a club that wants to progress and the deal ticks a lot of boxes," Hopper told BBC Essex.

"Like anywhere, when you come in you have to work hard and earn your place and I imagine it'll be no different here.

"There's plenty of squad depth so I'm looking forward to that competition and start pushing people on, helping everyone else progress."

Colchester are 18th in the League Two table, seven points clear of the relegation places, and are away to Hartlepool United on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.