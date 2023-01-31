Close menu
National League
WokingWoking19:45TorquayTorquay United
Venue: The Laithwaite Community Stadium

Woking v Torquay United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Wrexham27205270234765
2Notts County28198170254565
3Woking26164647252252
4Chesterfield25164550302052
5Barnet2513574741644
6Bromley28101084136540
7Dag & Red2611694041-139
8Southend26108834241038
9Eastleigh27115113534138
10Wealdstone2610793338-537
11Boreham Wood259973025536
12Solihull Moors26106104036436
13Altrincham2899104050-1036
14Aldershot29104154048-834
15York2888123334-132
16Maidenhead United2895143141-1032
17Halifax2795132434-1032
18Yeovil2661282326-330
19Dorking2886144467-2330
20Oldham2677123341-828
21Gateshead27510123345-1225
22Torquay2767143049-1925
23Scunthorpe2958163456-2223
24Maidstone United3056193366-3321
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC