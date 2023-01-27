Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rangers and Glasgow City will meet for the second time this season

SWPL: Rangers v Glasgow City Venue: Broadwood Stadium, Cumbernauld Date: Sunday, 29 January Kick-off: 16:10 GMT Coverage: Watch on BBC Alba, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

The SWPL title race enters a crucial week with two of the top three meeting on Sunday and the opportunity for reigning champions Rangers to close in on Glasgow City.

City travel to face Rangers on Sunday before the latter play their game in hand on Wednesday at home to Aberdeen.

Seven points and two places separate Rangers from Glasgow City, with Celtic in the middle bound to be affected by the results of next week's games.

Celtic are five points off City and those two teams meet in a few weeks' time in early March.

Rangers out to create dynasty

When Rangers prised the trophy away from Glasgow City last season it ended City's 14-year season run as champions.

It was also the first major trophy won in the women's game by Rangers and this was subsequently added to by this season's SWPL Cup.

For Malky Thomson's side to get near Glasgow City's dynasty of success, back-to-back titles must be on their to-do list.

However, their form has dipped in recent weeks with three draws from their past five games, perhaps indicative of forward Jane Ross' long-term absence.

The last time the sides met, at Petershill Park, it ended 1-1.

"It's very important," midfielder Jenny Danielsson told Rangers TV. "The last game against them, we didn't take the points.

"We're going to bring everything to the game and hope that we can celebrate a good game and a good win.

"When we have already played once against them, we have the courage and the feeling of how they're going to play and how they're going to attack the game with us so we're going to be even more comfortable."

Glasgow City back on top

Glasgow City, on the other hand, are in a rich vein of form with five wins out of five league games.

That is despite Eileen Gleeson's departure as head coach for a post in Republic of Ireland's coaching set-up.

Former midfielder Leanne Ross has stepped in and is yet to drop a point in the interim role.

"I wasn't expecting to be in this position at this point in time but I'm enjoying it," Ross told BBC Scotland while keeping coy on whether she wants to take on the job permanently.

"The players have responded really well and we've had some really good performances. I can't ask for anymore.

"There's still a very long way to go in this league. There could be twists and turns all the way right to the end of the season."

Celtic aim to keep pace

For Celtic, a tricky match away to Hearts beckons on Sunday.

The Edinburgh side have made great strides this season and are fourth in the division.

And Celtic have visits from Rangers and Glasgow City within the next six weeks, potentially setting up a thrilling finale to the campaign.