Duncan Ferguson: Ex-Everton assistant manager named Forest Green head coach

Duncan Ferguson as Everton assistant manager this season
Duncan Ferguson took charge of one game as Everton manager in January last year before Frank Lampard was appointed

Forest Green Rovers have appointed former Everton assistant manager Duncan Ferguson as their new head coach.

The 51-year-old is taking on his first full-time managerial role and replaces Ian Burchnall who left on Wednesday with the club bottom of League One.

Former striker Ferguson made 273 appearances for the Toffees and also had two spells as their caretaker manager in 2019 and 2022.

"I plan to be here for a while," Ferguson told the club website.external-link

"We have a bit of a fight on our hands to stay up in League One and I am ready for the challenge."

Former Everton team-mate Tony Grant will work alongside Ferguson as assistant head coach.

Forest Green are four points from safety and have won just five of their 28 matches this season, having played more games than their relegation rivals.

They are without a victory in their past eight matches with their last win coming on 10 December.

As a player, Ferguson scored 73 goals for Everton in two spells from 1994 to 2006. He began his career at Dundee United and also played for Rangers and Newcastle United. He was also capped seven times by Scotland.

He joined Everton's coaching staff in 2014 and left last summer to pursue his first managerial position.

"We're all excited to welcome Duncan, he is someone I have admired from a far for a while," Forest Green chairman Dale Vince said.

"It's just fantastic to have the opportunity to work with him in this next phase of our journey toward the Championship."

Prior to the announcement of Ferguson's appointment, Vince said the club was looking to appoint someone with "experience" as swiftly as possible with the hope of bringing in "a couple more" players during this January transfer window.

  • Comment posted by Boston70, today at 13:56

    Fantastic Man a lot of time for him I hope he does well down at The Lawn

  • Comment posted by Dixies60, today at 13:51

    Good luck to him. He left Everton back in July specifically because he wanted a managers job in the lower leagues. He’s now doing what everyone said Gerrard & Lampard should do. Good on him. Hope FGR stay up!

  • Comment posted by 2hh6s2mt, today at 13:50

    Was it the prospect of being appointed caretaker manager of EFC that drove him away?

    • Reply posted by Alan, today at 13:50

      Alan replied:
      Probably

  • Comment posted by al, today at 13:49

    Love Big Dunc but worry this has Kolo Toure written all over it.

  • Comment posted by Alan, today at 13:49

    Missed opportunity to get Ferguson with Curbishley as mentor. The Board and out club miss out again. Who knows who they will be desperate enough to appoint? It will cost millions (again), we will probably go down if Dyche is not appointed and we would sack him anyway as he will not play the football we want. Interim-wise I don't think we have much choice now - though I hate to say it...Allardyce.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 13:52

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by littlecurlyalanball, today at 13:48

    Well done, Forest Green Rovers!!
    I'm a 65 year old Evertonian and can only wish the legend (an over-used word but not in this case) that is Duncan all the very best....Great coach and a great man!

    Watch out League 1 because Big Dunc is coming for you.

    FGR fans.....You can be very happy with this so all the best!

  • Comment posted by Siv84, today at 13:47

    Good luck, Big Dunc!

  • Comment posted by RememberScarborough, today at 13:46

    So glad they waited until after Tuesday to get Big Dunc in. Remember him terrorising our defence under Big Sam and suspect he'll make a huge difference to an FGR team that looked devoid of ideas even when they were playing ten men for an hour. Hope he's better at watching the game than the officials were....

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 13:46

    Great for Big Duncan to finally get a managerial position, all the best to him at FGR.

  • Comment posted by berlingo5, today at 13:45

    Fully deserves his chance -no butts about it

    • Reply posted by RememberScarborough, today at 13:50

      RememberScarborough replied:
      Wonder if Zidane would have thought twice if Dunc had made a crack about his mum....

  • Comment posted by So dew, today at 13:41

    Everton’s loss. Good on you big Dunc.

    • Reply posted by Mezz1969, today at 13:47

      Mezz1969 replied:
      I’m sure he wasn’t at Everton atm and wouldn’t be coming back given the present plight of the club!! Good luck in his first managerial job!! He will give FGR at least a 150%

  • Comment posted by Secret Sam, today at 13:40

    • Reply posted by So dew, today at 13:43

      So dew replied:
      Fewers ??

