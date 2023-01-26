Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Michael Obafemi's last goal for Swansea came in the south Wales derby last October

Michael Obafemi is close to joining Burnley with the Championship leaders set to take the Swansea City striker on loan before making the deal permanent in the summer.

Burnley are expected to pay in excess of £3m for 22-year-old Obafemi.

The Republic of Ireland international has been a long-term target for the Clarets, who first tried to sign him during last summer's transfer window.

Obafemi joined Swansea from Southampton in August 2021.

He is set to undergo a Burnley medical on Thursday.

Swansea paid in excess of £1m for Obafemi, with the Saints understood to be due a percentage of the profit made by the Welsh club as part of a sell-on clause in the original deal.

Burnley have seen fresh bids for Obafemi turned down this month, but Vincent Kompany looks like finally getting his man.

Obafemi has scored 15 goals in 52 appearances for Swansea, where he thrived in the second half of last season.

This season has been more of a struggle for the Southampton academy product, who has scored three times in 19 Swansea appearances in 2022-23 but has not featured for his club since 12 November.