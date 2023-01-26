Last updated on .From the section Salford City

Shane McLoughlin played in the third round of the FA Cup this season against Tottenham.

Salford City have signed midfielder Shane McLoughlin on an 18-month deal after he left Morecambe.

McLoughlin, 25, scored twice in his 54 appearances in two years at the Shrimps but has found playing time hard to come by this season.

A central midfielder who can also play on the right, McLoughlin started his career at Ipswich.

"It's been a difficult period," he told Salford's website. "I'm looking forward to getting my season going."

McLoughlin is Salford's third signing of the January transfer window.

He had two loan spells at Bromley while an Ipswich player and then signed for AFC Wimbledon in 2019.

"When the call came through I was buzzing," he said. "I'm looking forward to playing in a team that's firing at the top and looking for promotion."