Scottish Championship
Queen's ParkQueen's Park2AyrAyr United0

Scottish Championship: Queen's Park 2-0 Ayr United

Nick McAllister watches on in horror as he scores an own-goal
Two second-half goals extended Queen's Park's lead over Ayr at the top of the Scottish Championship and salved the pain of their Scottish Cup elimination for fielding an ineligible player.

Grant Savoury spurned a great first-half chance as the hosts pressed, skewing his shot wide.

Dom Thomas slotted home a penalty after a barge by Nick McAllister.

Calum Ferrie saved a fine Dipo Akinyemi header to deny an equaliser before McAllister's own-goal settled the game.

Owen Coyle's team were worthy winners but the visitors showed why they too are title contenders.

Akinyemi proved a threat to the league leaders throughout the match, but Queen's Park defender Lee Kilday matched him well, and it took a Tommy Robson goal-line clearance midway through the second half to deny Jayden Mitchell-Lawson whose low shot through a mass of legs looked like it might make it 1-1.

Queen's Park ought to have been a goal or two up by the break, though.

Connor Shields, making his debut after a loan move from Motherwell, terrorised Ayr down the right wing and his low cross for Savoury was as appetising as they come. His team-mate made a poor connection and the ball flew off his heel and wide of Charlie Albinson's net.

Later, the Ayr goalkeeper dived low to parry a Jack Thomson shot from a tight angle and Lee Bullen's men blocked the attempted shots from the rebound to clear.

Michael Hewitt knocked a shot from the D a foot over Ferrie's crossbar in the first action of the second half, and at the other end Albinson made an instinctive save at his near post to keep out a Savoury shot after a good run by Shields.

Thomas tucked home his left-footed penalty just inside the Ayr post, the preceding blatant push in the back by McAllister giving referee Steven McLean an easy decision to make.

And the contest was settled when McAllister, perhaps caught in two minds, turned the ball into his own net from six yards with his right foot when on another day he would have angled his body to clear it with his left.

Dundee, in third, have two games in hand. Two wins would put them a point above Queen's Park at the summit.

Queen's Park captain Tommy Robson: "It's a great result. We've had a tough week. The result against Dundee last week was poor for us so it was great to bounce back.

"Everyone chips in together as a team. Both centre-halves were outstanding. We've seen how much of a threat Akinyemi's been all season, so to manage him how they did was outstanding."

Ayr United manager Lee Bullen: "It's frustrating the way we lose goals. It's mistakes. I thought we showed a little bit more character in the second half, even though we lost the two goals.

"The teams that are better in both boxes tend to go on and win games in this league, and that was Queen's Park tonight. They were ruthless in our box, and we weren't ruthless enough in their box. We didn't seem to test their keeper enough. We'll come back stronger."

Line-ups

Queen's Park

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ferrie
  • 2OakleySubstituted forDavidsonat 69'minutes
  • 4Kilday
  • 5FoxBooked at 90mins
  • 3Robson
  • 8ThomsonSubstituted forLongridgeat 81'minutes
  • 42BoatengBooked at 38mins
  • 11Thomas
  • 21SavourySubstituted forJarrettat 90'minutes
  • 10McPake
  • 29ShieldsBooked at 85minsSubstituted forHendersonat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Longridge
  • 9Henderson
  • 12Davidson
  • 17Heraghty
  • 19Williamson
  • 22Healy
  • 25Bannon
  • 27Jarrett
  • 66Eze

Ayr

Formation 4-3-3

  • 21Albinson
  • 17McAllisterSubstituted forHoustonat 80'minutes
  • 15Kirk
  • 5McGinty
  • 3Reading
  • 20HewittSubstituted forMcKenzieat 60'minutes
  • 8Dempsey
  • 18McAlearSubstituted forO'Connorat 86'minutes
  • 14MullinSubstituted forBrydenat 80'minutes
  • 9Akinyemi
  • 11Mitchell-LawsonSubstituted forSmithat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1McAdams
  • 2Houston
  • 10O'Connor
  • 22McKenzie
  • 26Bilham
  • 30Bryden
  • 31Smith
  • 32Watret
Referee:
Steven McLean
Attendance:
1,192

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen's ParkAway TeamAyr
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home7
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Queen's Park 2, Ayr United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Queen's Park 2, Ayr United 0.

  3. Booking

    Charlie Fox (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Jordan Houston (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Charlie Fox (Queen's Park).

  6. Post update

    Lee Kilday (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Dipo Akinyemi (Ayr United).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen's Park. Euan Henderson replaces Connor Shields.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen's Park. Patrick Jarrett replaces Grant Savoury.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Fraser Bryden (Ayr United).

  11. Post update

    Malachi Boateng (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Malachi Boateng (Queen's Park).

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Ayr United. Daire O'Connor replaces Reece McAlear.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Ayr United. Paul Smith replaces Jayden Mitchell-Lawson.

  15. Booking

    Connor Shields (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Alex Kirk (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Joshua McPake (Queen's Park).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Queen's Park. Louis Longridge replaces Jack Thomson.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Ayr United. Fraser Bryden replaces Josh Mullin.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Ayr United. Jordan Houston replaces Nick McAllister.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park23134646301643
2Ayr23116646311539
3Dundee21115536251138
4Partick Thistle2210394237533
5Inverness CT228773230231
6Morton218672924530
7Raith Rovers238693031-130
8Cove Rangers2257103047-1722
9Arbroath2349102237-1521
10Hamilton2245131839-2117
View full Scottish Championship table

