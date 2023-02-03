Close menu
Scottish Championship
Queen's ParkQueen's Park19:45AyrAyr United
Venue: Ochilview Park

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park22124644301440
2Ayr22116546291739
3Dundee21115536251138
4Partick Thistle2210394237533
5Inverness CT228773230231
6Morton218672924530
7Raith Rovers238693031-130
8Cove Rangers2257103047-1722
9Arbroath2349102237-1521
10Hamilton2245131839-2117
