Yann Songo'o was part of the Morecambe side that beat Michael Flynn's Newport in the League Two play-off final at Wembley in 2021

Walsall have signed midfielder Yann Songo'o on loan until the end of the season from fellow League Two promotion hopefuls Bradford City.

Songo'o, 31, is the Saddlers' fourth signing of the January window.

He follows the addition of Bristol City defender Joe Low, Newport County midfielder Robbie Willmott and Forest Green striker Jamille Matt.

Cameroon-born Songo'o began his career in Spain where he represented Real Zaragoza, Sabadell and Pobla Mafumet.

After a season in the United States with Sporting Kansas City in 2012, including a loan at Orlando City, he then spent two seasons with Blackburn Rovers before moves to Ross County (loan), Plymouth Argyle and Scunthorpe United, then Morecambe and Bradford.

Since being signed by then Bantams boss Derek Adams for a second time in July 2021, Songo'o scored three times in 63 appearances.

He was part of the Shrimps side under Adams who beat Walsall boss Michael Flynn's former club Newport County at Wembley in the League Two play-off final at Wembley in May 2021.

Walsall sit 11th in League Two, within four points of the play-offs, on the back of a run of just one defeat in 13 games in all competitions.

They host Premier League side Leicester City in Saturday's FA Cup fourth round.

