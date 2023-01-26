Last updated on .From the section Coventry

Luke McNally joined Burnley from Oxford United in June 2022 for £1.8m

Coventry City have signed defender Luke McNally from Championship leaders Burnley for the rest of the season.

The 23-year-old Irishman becomes Sky Blues boss Mark Robins' third January loan signing, following Arsenal's Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Josh Wilson-Esbrand from Manchester City.

McNally has played four times for Burnley since signing from League One Oxford United in June 2022 for £1.8m.

City stand 15th in the Championship, seven points shy of a play-off place.

