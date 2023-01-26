Luke McNally: Coventry City sign Burnley defender on loan
Last updated on .From the section Coventry
Coventry City have signed defender Luke McNally from Championship leaders Burnley for the rest of the season.
The 23-year-old Irishman becomes Sky Blues boss Mark Robins' third January loan signing, following Arsenal's Brooke Norton-Cuffy and Josh Wilson-Esbrand from Manchester City.
McNally has played four times for Burnley since signing from League One Oxford United in June 2022 for £1.8m.
City stand 15th in the Championship, seven points shy of a play-off place.
