Eaton-Collins trained with her new team mates for the first time on Thursday

Women's Super League strugglers Leicester have confirmed the signing of defender Georgia Eaton-Collins.

The 22-year-old becomes the Foxes' fourth new arrival of the January transfer window.

Eaton-Collins, a former England youth international, joins Leicester following four years with university teams in Florida.

"I'm excited to be here and to have signed my first professional contract - I'm ready to get going," she said.

Eaton-Collins follows the permanent signing of forward Remy Siemsen and the loans of goalkeeper Janina Leitzig and defender Courtney Nevin into the King Power Stadium.

The former England Under-19 international is available for Leicester's FA Cup fourth-round match with Reading on Sunday.

Leicester are bottom of the WSL with just three points, but beat Brighton and Hove Albion 3-0 in their most recent league game for their first victory of the campaign.