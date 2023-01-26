Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Will Hondermarck made his last Barnsley appearance in their FA Cup win over Bolton in November

Northampton Town have made their first signing of the January transfer window by bringing in Barnsley midfielder Will Hondermarck for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old made 17 appearances for the Tykes after joining them in 2021, but his only starts this season came in the EFL Trophy.

Born in France, Hondermarck began his career in the League of Ireland before moving to England with Norwich City.

He has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Northampton.

They are third in League Two and away to Barrow on Saturday before a February programme in which Walsall, currently 11th, are the highest placed of their opponents.

"Will is a player we have identified and have been pursued for some time including in previous transfer windows," said manager Jon Brady.

"He is a powerful, athletic and mobile box to box midfield player who can play in a number of positions and roles.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.