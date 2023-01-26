Last updated on .From the section Football

Independent regulator will strengthen English football - Tracey Crouch MP

A long-awaited football white paper, which will include "strong action" for club owners and directors, is set to be released by the government in February.

Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan said on Thursday that the paper would be published in "two weeks time".

This follows calls from multiple clubs for an independent football regulator.

The white paper will propose a series of reforms to shake up football, including ensuring financial security within the professional game.

Plans were initially due to be released by the government last summer, but were delayed due to the change of leadership within the Conservative party.

West Bromwich MP Nicola Richards shared concerns from West Brom fans, who she said are "deeply concerned with the actions of the club's ownership".

Sports Minister Stuart Andrew added that the white paper will include "strong action on owners and directors to ensure they are suitable custodians for clubs".

Former Sports Minister Tracey Crouch chaired a fan-led review, with a regulator among 10 recommendations.

The review, which was commissioned by the government, recommended support from the Premier League to the rest of the football pyramid through a solidarity transfer levy.