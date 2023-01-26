Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Sullay Kaikai played 32 games in total for Wycombe, scoring twice

MK Dons have signed winger Sullay Kaikai on a deal to the end of the season following his departure from League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers.

The Sierra Leone international, 27, made 10 appearances this season for the Chairboys, who he joined in 2021.

He is the fourth Dons signing since the appointment of Mark Jackson as head coach, following Jonathan Leko, Max Dean and Paris Maghoma.

"This is a great club with a great style of play," Kaikai said.

"I want to get back to enjoying my football and I'm thankful that MK Dons have given me the opportunity to do that."

Kaikai began his career at Crystal Palace, appearing for them in the Premier League, and subsequently had spells with Dutch club NAC Breda and Blackpool before moving to Wycombe.

"He's a player who has been high on our priority list during this transfer window and we've done a lot of work on him," said Jackson.

"He's a player we believe can be a really good fit in what we want to do, in an out of possession, and he will bring real attacking impetus to our game."

