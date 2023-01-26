Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Kevin Nisbet has scored seven goals in seven appearances this season

Scotland forward Kevin Nisbet is expected to complete a move from Hibernian to Millwall in the next 24 hours. (Record) external-link

Hibs' Nisbet should take the chance to join Millwall, says Paul Hartley, who featured for both clubs. (Record) external-link

Rocky Bushiri looks increasingly likely to have broken his leg, complicating Hibernian's potential sale of fellow central defender Ryan Porteous. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

James Jeggo hopes joining Hibs will help get back into the Australia squad. (Edinburgh Evening News - subscription required) external-link

Heart of Midlothian will not be selling defender Toby Sibbick unless Robbie Neilson's valuation is met, with the manager hinting at more incomings at Tynecastle. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Defender Filip Helander can still be an asset for Rangers, says manager Michael Beale, with the Swede up to three months away from a return from injury and his contract coming to an end in the summer. (Sun) external-link

Helander has "to prove a couple of things to himself more than anything else", believes Beale. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Celtic defenders Cameron Carter-Vickers and Greg Taylor have been spotted in training following recent injuries. (Sun) external-link

Dundee United midfielder Jamie McGrath says Celtic will come up against a different Tangerines side to the one the Scottish champions beat 9-0 at Tannadice earlier in the season when the teams meet on Tayside on Sunday. (Record) external-link

The 9-0 loss is a "distant memory", says United's McGrath. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Manager Jim Goodwin deserves a last chance to turn things around at Aberdeen, says ex-Pittodrie striker Duncan Shearer. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen's players must show on the pitch they back manager Goodwin, says former club captain Richard Foster. (Sun) external-link

Former Aberdeen boss Alex Smith believes it's not sustainable for the Dons to keep replacing managers. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

St Johnstone will manage Cammy MacPherson's game time following his thigh injury earlier this season. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Meanwhile, forward Chris Kane was applauded back on to the training field by his St Johnstone team-mates as he continues his recovery from a knee injury sustained a year ago. (Courier - subscription required) external-link