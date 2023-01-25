Last updated on .From the section Football

Ross Allen's first-half goal proved to be enough for the islanders

Guernsey FC manager Tony Vance has hailed the commitment of his players after they beat South Park 1-0.

Record goalscorer Ross Allen returned after three months out to score the only goal after 33 minutes.

The islanders did well to withstand a barrage of second-half pressure with Josh Addison impressing in goal.

The result - Guernsey's second successive home win - saw them move to fourth-from-bottom from the foot of the Isthmian League South Central table.

"I fancied that we could have a go at them, and fortunately first half they did just that," Vance told BBC Radio Guernsey.

"They deserved to be ahead and second half the other side of the game they defended for their lives.

"It was incredible pressure at the end, I'm sure everyone could see that, and we were dropping deeper and deeper, we just couldn't get hold of the ball.

"But the players were loving the blocks and we got a few lucky breaks and deflections which I think we deserved."

Ross Allen has scored 273 goals in 283 appearances for Guernsey FC

Allen's goal was just his second of the season - the other coming in Guernsey's first win of the campaign away at Sutton Common Rovers.

Vance opted to play the striker in a deeper role with Sam Murray leading the attack.

"What I wanted to do was make sure we had as many areas of the pitch that we could create from," Vance explained. "Having Ross in there can link play as he can play that pass.

"They've got two midfielders who are decent on the ball so when Ross Allen's in there they'll worry about him more than we'll worry about them.

"It's no surprise he got the goal, it was a well worked goal, Muzza did really well from the flick and Ross arrived and does what he does best.

"He's been training well for the last five sessions and he's deserved his go - we played him a little bit deeper, but it was for a reason and fortunately it worked."