Christian Dibble made 72 appearances for Wrexham and is a former Wales Under-21 international

Goalkeeper Christian Dibble has left National League leaders Wrexham by mutual consent.

Dibble was Wrexham's longest serving player having joined the club in June 2017.

The 28-year-old resumed training last season having recovered from a knee injury sustained in pre-season.

But with Mark Howard, Rob Lainton and Rory Watson also senior keepers at the club, Dibble has opted to leave in order to play regular football.

"We would like to wish Dibbs all the best. He's been an excellent member of the squad in terms of his personality and character," manager Phil Parkinson said.

"We had a good chat In the summer, and we agreed it was time for him to move on to try and get that number one shirt somewhere else.

"Obviously he then got his bad injury in the summer, but he's come back and trained well and now the time is right for him to get that move for himself and he goes with our best wishes."

Dibble followed in the footsteps of his father Andy, the ex-Wales, Manchester City and Luton Town keeper, who had a spell with Wrexham between 2002 and 2005.