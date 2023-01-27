Another fascinating weekend of Scottish Premiership action is in prospect, with a meeting of two big clubs in crisis, a battle between the bottom two and plenty of new signings to catch a glimpse of.

There is so much going on that we should all be right across all the games to soak it in, but here are a few highlights to look out for.

Game of the weekend - Hibernian v Aberdeen (Sat, 15:00 GMT)

The two crisis clubs meet at Easter Road in a fascinating match-up. Aberdeen - with one win in nine games and on the back of the worst defeat in the club's history - have backed manager Jim Goodwin. Kind of.

Wednesday's statement from chairman Dave Cormack gave the impression this was a must-win game for the Irishman to save his job after recent struggles were capped by defeat by Darvel - and there were no assurances given other than the fact Goodwin would be in the dugout on Saturday.

What state of mind will the players be in? Will they fight for their manager? Does a loose ultimatum solve anything? Who knows, but it's sure to be fascinating - and that's just the Aberdeen part.

Hibernian have won three of their last 13 games and sit two points further back, having lost 3-0 to fierce rivals Heart of Midlothian twice this month already.

If that wasn't bad enough for manager Lee Johnson, Ryan Porteous has joined Watford while his former centre-back partner Rocky Bushiri is out for three months.

Johnson's top-scorer Kevin Nisbet - one of the few bright spots in recent weeks after scoring seven goals in seven games - has rejected a move to Millwall, but will he feature against the Dons?

It feels like a must-win for both teams and yet, one victory wouldn't solve either club's problems.

Meanwhile, there's another huge game in Dingwall as bottom side Ross County host the team nearest to them, Kilmarnock.

Defeat would leave Malky Mackay's side six points adrift and in serious trouble, having only picked up two points since the World Cup break.

They were knocked out of the Scottish Cup on penalties by Hamilton Academical last weekend as they failed to score for the fifth time in their last eight games.

A home loss on Saturday could spook the County hierarchy, because relegation would become a serious prospect. However, Kilmarnock are without an away league win all season, which will give the Highlanders some comfort.

Player to watch - Todd Cantwell (Rangers)

Cantwell only joined Rangers this week but there will be plenty of fans desperate to see him thrown straight in to face St Johnstone at Ibrox.

At his peak, the 24-year-old was an eye-catching performer in the Premier League for his local team Norwich City and had a host of top clubs after him. However his consistency has been questioned and his form dipped in the last year.

A fantastic dribbler with great technique, Ibrox boss Michael Beale will hope he complements the rejuvenated Ryan Kent as well as Malik Tillman and help make Rangers' attack less predictable than it has been for most of the season.

It's not guaranteed he will come up to Scotland and stroll it in the fast-paced and aggressive Premiership - especially at Rangers, where the pressure to perform every single game is greater than at Norwich.

Time will tell if Cantwell can get himself firing again at Ibrox, but he looks an exciting addition.

Manager spotlight - David Martindale (Livingston)

Martindale's Livingston aren't really defying expectations any more given how consistently the manager has them punching above their weight.

But lying in fourth and with third-placed Hearts visiting Tony Macaroni Arena this weekend, they could underline their credentials as contenders for Europe.

They are unbeaten in five games in all competitions and are aiming for a third league win in a row for the first time this season. If they achieve that, they will move just four points behind Hearts.

Robbie Neilson's side will remain firm favourites for third regardless of the outcome on Sunday, but Martindale and Livingston could set the cat among the pigeons if they beat Hearts for the second time this season.