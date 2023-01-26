Last updated on .From the section Sunderland

Corry Evans suffered the injury in the opening minutes of Sunday's win over local rivals Middlesbrough

Sunderland captain Corry Evans has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the win over Middlesbrough.

Evans, 32, was subbed off after 11 minutes of Sunday's 2-0 win.

The midfielder has made 57 league appearances since joining the Black Cats from Blackburn in July 2021.

The Northern Ireland international is out of contract at the end of the campaign.