Scottish Cup giant killers Darvel will have their last-16 tie against Falkirk shown live on BBC Scotland, along with Hearts' visit to Hamilton Academical.

Sixth-tier Darvel, who produced a stunning upset by knocking out Aberdeen, will host League 1 Falkirk on Monday 13 February at 19:45 GMT.

Championship strugglers Hamilton host Hearts the Friday before at 19:45.

Both games will be shown live on BBC Scotland, iPlayer and online.

Broadcaster Viaplay will show Celtic's home tie with St Mirren on Saturday 11 February (17:30), and Championship side Partick Thistle's visit to Ibrox to play Rangers on Sunday (16:00).