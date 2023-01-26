Close menu
The FA Women's League Cup - Quarter-finals
Arsenal WomenArsenal Women3Aston Villa WomenAston Villa Women0

Arsenal Women 3-0 Aston Villa Women: Frida Maanum scores twice and makes one

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Frida Maanum
Arsenal have won the League Cup five times with their last success coming in 2018

Arsenal beat Aston Villa to set up a home Continental League Cup semi-final tie against holders Manchester City.

Frida Maanum scored the first with a low strike from 15 yards after 29 minutes and made it 2-0 when she shot into the top corner after the restart.

Maanum then got an assist as she played a pass to Caitlin Foord, who added a third goal with a calm finish.

Villa's side included ex-Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs, but her new team were comfortably outclassed.

The semi-final draw took place earlier on Thursday with West Ham set to play Chelsea in the other tie.

The matches will be held on 8 or 9 February.

Arsenal's WSL game at Brighton on Sunday was postponed because of a frozen pitch and this match was able to go ahead after a midday pitch inspection at Meadow Park.

The hosts dominated and, after Maanum's first goal, had chances to increase their lead but Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton twice did well to save shots from Kim Little.

But a second goal was coming and a poor throw-in from Villa saw them lose possession with Maanum producing a superb strike for her 10th goal in 15 games.

The Norwegian then set up Foord to score the third. Debutant Victoria Pelova had a chance to add a fourth but saw her shot saved by Hampton.

Villa's best chances fell to Kirsty Hanson, but she failed to test Canada international goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo, making her Gunners debut after joining from Swedish side Vittsjo GIK earlier this month.

Line-ups

Arsenal Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 14D'Angelo
  • 16Maritz
  • 3Wubben-Moy
  • 2Carvalho Souza
  • 15McCabeBooked at 40minsSubstituted forCatleyat 66'minutes
  • 10Little
  • 6WilliamsonSubstituted forMøller Kühlat 67'minutes
  • 12Maanum
  • 17Hurtig
  • 19Foord
  • 25BlacksteniusSubstituted forPelovaat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Zinsberger
  • 5Beattie
  • 7Catley
  • 18Marckese
  • 21Pelova
  • 22Møller Kühl
  • 26Wienroither

Aston Villa Women

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Hampton
  • 2Mayling
  • 6Corsie
  • 33Pacheco
  • 7Lehmann
  • 19Blindkilde
  • 10Dali
  • 20Hanson
  • 88NobbsSubstituted forMcLoughlinat 83'minutes
  • 9GielnikSubstituted forLittlejohnat 61'minutes
  • 8Daly

Substitutes

  • 16McLoughlin
  • 21Leat
  • 31Littlejohn
  • 34MacPhail
  • 35Mullett
  • 36Shaw
Referee:
Carl Brook
Attendance:
2,959

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenal WomenAway TeamAston Villa Women
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home13
Away7
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home12
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal Women 3, Aston Villa Women 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 3, Aston Villa Women 0.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Ruesha Littlejohn.

  4. Post update

    Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Olivia McLoughlin (Aston Villa Women).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Rachel Corsie.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lina Hurtig (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Olivia McLoughlin replaces Jordan Nobbs.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  12. Post update

    Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Kathrine Møller Kühl (Arsenal Women).

  15. Post update

    Laura Blindkilde (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Rachel Corsie.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).

  19. Post update

    Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aston Villa Women42205329
2Man Utd Women422011568
3Durham Women41216607
4Everton Women41126605
5Sheffield United Women4013412-81

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women44001201212
2Liverpool Women43016249
3Leicester City Women42028536
4Sunderland Ladies300309-90
5Blackburn Ladies3003010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham Women31204226
2Brighton Women31114405
3London City Lionesses31115504
4B'ham City Women310246-23

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City Women32016246
2Lewes Women32016246
3Charlton Athletic Women32014316
4Crystal Palace Women3003110-90

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham Women33008269
2Reading Women32018266
3Coventry United Ladies310239-63
4Southampton F.C. Women300306-60
View full The FA Women's League Cup tables

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport