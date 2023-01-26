Match ends, Arsenal Women 3, Aston Villa Women 0.
Arsenal beat Aston Villa to set up a home Continental League Cup semi-final tie against holders Manchester City.
Frida Maanum scored the first with a low strike from 15 yards after 29 minutes and made it 2-0 when she shot into the top corner after the restart.
Maanum then got an assist as she played a pass to Caitlin Foord, who added a third goal with a calm finish.
Villa's side included ex-Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs, but her new team were comfortably outclassed.
The semi-final draw took place earlier on Thursday with West Ham set to play Chelsea in the other tie.
The matches will be held on 8 or 9 February.
Arsenal's WSL game at Brighton on Sunday was postponed because of a frozen pitch and this match was able to go ahead after a midday pitch inspection at Meadow Park.
The hosts dominated and, after Maanum's first goal, had chances to increase their lead but Villa goalkeeper Hannah Hampton twice did well to save shots from Kim Little.
But a second goal was coming and a poor throw-in from Villa saw them lose possession with Maanum producing a superb strike for her 10th goal in 15 games.
The Norwegian then set up Foord to score the third. Debutant Victoria Pelova had a chance to add a fourth but saw her shot saved by Hampton.
Villa's best chances fell to Kirsty Hanson, but she failed to test Canada international goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo, making her Gunners debut after joining from Swedish side Vittsjo GIK earlier this month.
Line-ups
Arsenal Women
Formation 4-3-3
- 14D'Angelo
- 16Maritz
- 3Wubben-Moy
- 2Carvalho Souza
- 15McCabeBooked at 40minsSubstituted forCatleyat 66'minutes
- 10Little
- 6WilliamsonSubstituted forMøller Kühlat 67'minutes
- 12Maanum
- 17Hurtig
- 19Foord
- 25BlacksteniusSubstituted forPelovaat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Zinsberger
- 5Beattie
- 7Catley
- 18Marckese
- 21Pelova
- 22Møller Kühl
- 26Wienroither
Aston Villa Women
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Hampton
- 2Mayling
- 6Corsie
- 33Pacheco
- 7Lehmann
- 19Blindkilde
- 10Dali
- 20Hanson
- 88NobbsSubstituted forMcLoughlinat 83'minutes
- 9GielnikSubstituted forLittlejohnat 61'minutes
- 8Daly
Substitutes
- 16McLoughlin
- 21Leat
- 31Littlejohn
- 34MacPhail
- 35Mullett
- 36Shaw
- Referee:
- Carl Brook
- Attendance:
- 2,959
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal Women 3, Aston Villa Women 0.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Ruesha Littlejohn.
Post update
Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Olivia McLoughlin (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Rachel Corsie.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lina Hurtig (Arsenal Women) right footed shot from very close range is close, but misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa Women. Olivia McLoughlin replaces Jordan Nobbs.
Post update
Attempt missed. Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Alisha Lehmann (Aston Villa Women) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Victoria Pelova (Arsenal Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Sarah Mayling (Aston Villa Women).
Post update
Foul by Kathrine Møller Kühl (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Laura Blindkilde (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal Women. Conceded by Rachel Corsie.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Post update
Foul by Frida Maanum (Arsenal Women).
Post update
Kenza Dali (Aston Villa Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Caitlin Foord (Arsenal Women).