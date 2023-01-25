Bristol City Women v Manchester City Women

Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).
Bristol City WomenBristol City Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women0
Last updated on .From the section Football
Formation 3-4-1-2
Formation 4-3-3
Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).
Lia Cataldo (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Olivia Clark.
Attempt saved. Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Aston Villa Women
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|3
|2
|9
|2
|Man Utd Women
|4
|2
|2
|0
|11
|5
|6
|8
|3
|Durham Women
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|6
|0
|7
|4
|Everton Women
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|6
|0
|5
|5
|Sheffield United Women
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|12
|-8
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Man City Women
|4
|4
|0
|0
|12
|0
|12
|12
|2
|Liverpool Women
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|2
|4
|9
|3
|Leicester City Women
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|5
|3
|6
|4
|Sunderland Ladies
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|9
|-9
|0
|5
|Blackburn Ladies
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|10
|-10
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|West Ham Women
|3
|1
|2
|0
|4
|2
|2
|6
|2
|Brighton Women
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|5
|3
|London City Lionesses
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|5
|0
|4
|4
|B'ham City Women
|3
|1
|0
|2
|4
|6
|-2
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Bristol City Women
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|2
|4
|6
|2
|Lewes Women
|3
|2
|0
|1
|6
|2
|4
|6
|3
|Charlton Athletic Women
|3
|2
|0
|1
|4
|3
|1
|6
|4
|Crystal Palace Women
|3
|0
|0
|3
|1
|10
|-9
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Tottenham Women
|3
|3
|0
|0
|8
|2
|6
|9
|2
|Reading Women
|3
|2
|0
|1
|8
|2
|6
|6
|3
|Coventry United Ladies
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|9
|-6
|3
|4
|Southampton F.C. Women
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|-6
|0