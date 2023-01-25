Close menu
The FA Women's League Cup - Quarter-finals
Bristol City WomenBristol City Women0Man City WomenManchester City Women0

Bristol City Women v Manchester City Women



Line-ups

Bristol City Women

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Clark
  • 3Cataldo
  • 4Layzell
  • 14Bruce
  • 2Powell
  • 10Bull
  • 16Syme
  • 29Ward
  • 8Boddy
  • 7Harrison
  • 9Hayles

Substitutes

  • 1Bentley
  • 11Hutton
  • 17Slocombe
  • 20Wilde
  • 22Greenslade
  • 27Woolley
  • 28Teisar

Man City Women

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22MacIver
  • 2Casparij
  • 6Houghton
  • 4Aleixandri
  • 5Greenwood
  • 12Angeldahl
  • 25Hasegawa
  • 8Fowler
  • 13Raso
  • 21Shaw
  • 11Hemp

Substitutes

  • 1Roebuck
  • 7Coombs
  • 9Kelly
  • 10Castellanos
  • 15Ouahabi
  • 30Mace
  • 33Kennedy
  • 41Blakstad
Referee:
Thomas Kirk

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Lauren Hemp (Manchester City Women).

  2. Post update

    Lia Cataldo (Bristol City Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Laia Aleixandri (Manchester City Women) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City Women. Conceded by Olivia Clark.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Filippa Angeldahl (Manchester City Women) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  6. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  7. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Aston Villa Women42205329
2Man Utd Women422011568
3Durham Women41216607
4Everton Women41126605
5Sheffield United Women4013412-81

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City Women44001201212
2Liverpool Women43016249
3Leicester City Women42028536
4Sunderland Ladies300309-90
5Blackburn Ladies3003010-100

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Ham Women31204226
2Brighton Women31114405
3London City Lionesses31115504
4B'ham City Women310246-23

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bristol City Women32016246
2Lewes Women32016246
3Charlton Athletic Women32014316
4Crystal Palace Women3003110-90

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham Women33008269
2Reading Women32018266
3Coventry United Ladies310239-63
4Southampton F.C. Women300306-60


