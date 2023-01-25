Ian Burchnall twice took Notts County to the National League play-offs before moving to Forest Green

Forest Green Rovers part company with head coach Ian Burchnall, with the club bottom of League One.

Ex-Notts County boss Burchnall was appointed in May, after the departure of Rob Edwards to Watford and Forest Green's promotion to League One.

However, they have won just five of their 28 league matches this season and are four points from safety.

"The challenge was greater than I could have thought coming in," Burchnall said in a statement.

"For the fans, I am sorry that I couldn't make it work and that they didn't see the best of my team. I hope for them the team turns it around. They deserve a team in League One."

Under former boss Edwards, the Gloucestershire club won the League Two title and were promoted to the third tier for the first time in their history.

But they are now without a win in their last eight matches in all competitions, with Burchnall's departure coming after their 1-0 defeat at 10-man Bolton on Tuesday.

Forest Green have the worst goal difference in League One and have played more games than all of their relegation rivals.

"Our first season in League One was always going to be a challenge in itself but it's been been made more difficult by a number of factors, with their roots in last summer," said chairman Dale Vince.

"I believe in Ian as a coach, but circumstances have led us to this place, we've recruited strongly in the January window, player wise - now we need to recruit a new head coach - to give ourselves the best chance or staying in this league."