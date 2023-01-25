Sunderland & Swansea fined after on-field melee after Luke O'Nien red
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Sunderland and Swansea City have been fined by the Football Association following a "mass confrontation" during this month's Championship fixture.
The Black Cats were fined £5,000 - having accepted the charge - while Swansea admitted the charge, requested a hearing, and were then fined £6,000.
Luke O'Nien's tackle on Swansea's Ollie Cooper on 18 minutes was punished by Keith Stroud issuing a red card.
It triggered a melee, which saw Swans defender Ben Cabango booked.
Swansea won the game at the Stadium of Light 3-1, with goals from Joel Piroe, Liam Cullen and Cooper, while Dan Neil scored for the home side.