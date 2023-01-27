Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Riku Danzaki (left) has had two loan spells with Brisbane Roar

Riku Danzaki has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at Motherwell following his exit from J-League club Consadole Sapporo.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder is the first Japanese player to join the Fir Park club and could feature at St Mirren on Saturday if international clearance is granted in time.

"He is an energetic, hard-working technical player who has an eye for goal," said manager Stevie Hammell. "He has spent the last few days with us, and already he's fitting in well."

Danzaki, who had been on a second loan spell to A-League side Brisbane Roar, arrived in Scotland on Wednesday.

He played 17 times in his latest stint in Australia, 12 of them starts.

"As soon as we came in he was a player we identified," Hammell said on Friday.

"He fits into the model we're trying to do. We don't want to flood the place with recruitment, especially from overseas, but he fits into the profile of player we want but also the type of character he is.

"He's been desperate to come here. I've done numerous calls with him online, zoom calls, WhatsApp calls, we've been putting a lot of work into it. His attitude and determination to get here is number one.

"I think the fans will enjoy seeing him when the time comes."

Hammell has already added former Gillingham forward Mikael Mandron, defender Shane Blaney from Sligo Rovers and midfielder Olly Crankshaw on loan from Stockport County this month.