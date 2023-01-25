Truro City have now designed a stadium with less than a third of the capacity of what was originally proposed for the site

A planned new stadium for Truro City could be built in time for the start of the 2024-25 football season.

It will be built with the ability to be extended in order for Cornish Pirates to potentially share the ground.

"We're working to 2024," Cornish Pirates chief executive Rebecca Thomas told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"We're hoping that the planning will go in and works can start the first half of this year and would be completed in mid-2024 for the start of that season."

The two clubs are owned by the same holding company, but Truro have been forced to play their games at Plymouth Parkway's Bolitho Park ground since the summer of 2021 after redevelopment work began at their old Treyew Road stadium.

The new ground will be paid for by money from the sale of Treyew Road to developers that has been ringfenced for a new arena.

The original stadium was to be the base for Cornwall's main football and rugby teams, with community and conference facilities

It will be built in such a way so that it could be expanded should either Truro or the Cornish Pirates win promotion.

New Premiership Rugby rules that come in this summer state clubs wanting to go up must have a minimum capacity of 5,000, but with planning permission and funding to increase to at least 10,001.

"We've tried to future proof it as much as we can and look at all the different scenarios," Truro City consultant Alex Black told BBC Radio Cornwall.

"At the moment this is to get the football club back to Truro, and that's been the priority and the main drive to do this.

"But we've looked at things and the way it can operate, and it's got the right dimensions, the Pirates can potentially move into this in the future.

"It will need a few additional things doing to it, probably a different pitch to the one that's in there at the moment, but they're out looking for further investment, and if that comes in then it could be a home for more than just a football club."