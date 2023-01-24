Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Jim Goodwin's side suffered the worst defeat in Aberdeen's history

Aberdeen's board of directors is set to meet later on Wednesday to discuss the future of manager Jim Goodwin following his side's Scottish Cup defeat by sixth-tier Darvel.

Monday's shock 1-0 loss in Ayrshire intensified the pressure on the 41-year-old Irishman.

Aberdeen have won once in nine outings and slipped to fifth place in the Scottish Premiership.

Monday's defeat followed two other damaging defeats within eight days.

A battling 2-1 extra-time loss to Rangers in the League Cup semi-final was followed by a 5-0 league thrashing by third-top Heart of Midlothian.

But losing to part-time West of Scotland League Premier Division leaders Darvel is generally regarded as the biggest shock in Scottish Cup history given five tiers separate the sides.

Aberdeen's worst-ever result comes as the club start the 40th anniversary year of their greatest triumph - the European Cup-winners Cup final win over Real Madrid.

Despite describing the Darvel defeat as "embarrassing and humiliating", Goodwin said "I do believe I can turn it around" after form he agreed "hasn't been good enough" for "a club the size of Aberdeen".

Goodwin was recruited last February on a two-and-a-half year contract from top-flight rivals St Mirren to replace Stephen Glass, who was dismissed 11 months after succeeding Derek McInnes.