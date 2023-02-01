Close menu
EFL Cup - Semi-finals - 2nd Leg
Man UtdManchester United2Nottm ForestNottingham Forest0

Manchester United 2-0 Nottingham Forest (5-0 on agg): United to play Newcastle in Carabao Cup final

By Simon StoneBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Last updated on .From the section League Cup

Anthony Martial scores for Manchester United
Manchester United's Anthony Martial scored 10 minutes after coming off the bench

Manchester United eased through their EFL Cup semi-final second leg with Nottingham Forest to book a 1999 Wembley rematch with Newcastle.

Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred ensured victory on the night for Erik ten Hag's side, even though a place in the final was virtually secure anyway thanks to their 3-0 first-leg triumph at the City Ground.

Martial marked his return from a four-match injury absence by driving home his sixth goal of the season, after a pass intended for Marcus Rashford deflected back to the French striker 17 minutes from time.

Within 180 seconds, United had another when Bruno Fernandes picked out Rashford with a brilliant curling cross-field pass, which the England man turned into the path of Fred, who nudged the ball into an empty net from barely a yard out with his knee.

New signing Marcel Sabitzer watched from an executive box as United put themselves within one victory of their first trophy since 2017.

There was also a return to action for Jadon Sancho, who had not featured since October after Ten Hag put the England winger on an individual training programme in an effort to recover his form amid physical and mental issues.

United on trophy hunt

Anthony Martial scored Manchester United's opening goal of the game
Anthony Martial's return bolsters Manchester United's attacking options

While their barren run does not compare with that of Newcastle, United know that if they fail to win a trophy this season it will be the club's longest spell without silverware since the nine years after their European Cup triumph in 1968.

Manager Ten Hag made reference to the demands placed upon him in his programme notes, saying: "This club must always aim to be chasing honours."

For the next three months at least, they will do so without Christian Eriksen, whose ankle injury has robbed United of arguably their most creative force.

The returns of Martial and Sancho are therefore well-timed.

Ten Hag views Martial as his optimum number nine, whose fluidity and movement is capable of causing problems for any defence.

Sancho's talent for direct running is well known, even if it has not been seen that much since he returned to England from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.

United beat Newcastle in the FA Cup final 24 years ago in the second leg of their historic treble.

They will be acutely aware their task this time around will not be made any easier by the fact they must entertain Barcelona in the Europa League three days before the EFL Cup final on 26 February.

Forest fans enjoy night out despite defeat

Neco Williams clears for Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest's number-one target this season is Premier League survival

Although there was never any likelihood of Forest rescuing the situation, their sizeable away following had a good evening out, even if their optimistic pre-match song "We're gonna win 4-0" was wide of the mark.

Jesse Lingard's hopes of appearing against his former club disappeared when he was injured in the warm-up.

His replacement, Emmanuel Dennis, might have put Forest ahead just before half-time with a shot that could have crept in had it not struck Sam Surridge, who tried - and failed - to get out of the way.

Danilo brought an acrobatic save out of Tom Heaton before the end, with Surridge putting the rebound over with the goal at his mercy.

With Brazilian defender Felipe, midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and three-time Champions League winner Keylor Navas emerging on deadline day from the revolving door that is Forest's recruitment department, boss Steve Cooper has more change to manage over the final 18 games of a first top-flight campaign in more than two decades in which the number-one target is survival.

However, the Welshman has done an excellent job so far and, despite the disappointment of a second defeat to the same opposition in the space of a week, can take comfort from the knowledge his side were competitive for long spells in both games.

Player of the match

CasemiroCasemiro

with an average of 7.99

Manchester United

  Squad number18Player nameCasemiro
    Average rating

    7.99

  Squad number10Player nameRashford
    Average rating

    7.88

  Squad number8Player nameBruno Fernandes
    Average rating

    7.69

  Squad number6Player nameLi Martínez
    Average rating

    7.55

  Squad number19Player nameVarane
    Average rating

    7.49

  Squad number25Player nameSancho
    Average rating

    7.48

  Squad number23Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    7.39

  Squad number17Player nameFred
    Average rating

    7.34

  Squad number9Player nameMartial
    Average rating

    7.33

  Squad number29Player nameWan-Bissaka
    Average rating

    7.14

  Squad number22Player nameHeaton
    Average rating

    6.99

  Squad number49Player nameGarnacho
    Average rating

    6.81

  Squad number27Player nameWeghorst
    Average rating

    6.66

  Squad number21Player nameAntony
    Average rating

    6.55

  Squad number2Player nameLindelöf
    Average rating

    6.28

  Squad number5Player nameMaguire
    Average rating

    6.01

Nottingham Forest

  Squad number13Player nameHennessey
    Average rating

    5.67

  Squad number30Player nameBoly
    Average rating

    5.59

  Squad number7Player nameN Williams
    Average rating

    5.53

  Squad number20Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    5.40

  Squad number26Player nameMcKenna
    Average rating

    5.39

  Squad number31Player nameGustavo Scarpa
    Average rating

    5.36

  Squad number16Player nameSurridge
    Average rating

    5.13

  Squad number28Player nameDanilo
    Average rating

    5.13

  Squad number23Player nameFreuler
    Average rating

    5.09

  Squad number32Player nameRenan Lodi
    Average rating

    5.02

  Squad number5Player nameMangala
    Average rating

    5.01

  Squad number24Player nameAurier
    Average rating

    4.85

  Squad number25Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    4.75

  Squad number17Player nameMighten
    Average rating

    4.75

  Squad number41Player nameHammond
    Average rating

    4.69

  Squad number49Player nameOsong
    Average rating

    4.53

Line-ups

Man Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Heaton
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 19VaraneSubstituted forMaguireat 80'minutes
  • 6Li Martínez
  • 23Shaw
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 18CasemiroBooked at 68minsSubstituted forLindelöfat 80'minutes
  • 17FredBooked at 34mins
  • 21AntonySubstituted forSanchoat 63'minutes
  • 27WeghorstSubstituted forMartialat 63'minutes
  • 49GarnachoSubstituted forRashfordat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1de Gea
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 5Maguire
  • 9Martial
  • 10Rashford
  • 12Malacia
  • 25Sancho
  • 28Pellistri
  • 73Mainoo

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Hennessey
  • 7N Williams
  • 30Boly
  • 26McKenna
  • 32LodiSubstituted forAurierat 65'minutes
  • 23FreulerSubstituted fordos Santos de Oliveiraat 64'minutes
  • 5Mangala
  • 20JohnsonSubstituted forMightenat 64'minutes
  • 31Furtado ScarpaSubstituted forHammondat 86'minutes
  • 25Dennis
  • 16SurridgeBooked at 45minsSubstituted forOsongat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3S Cook
  • 4Worrall
  • 17Mighten
  • 24Aurier
  • 28dos Santos de Oliveira
  • 41Hammond
  • 43Shelvey
  • 49Osong
Referee:
Peter Bankes
Attendance:
72,315

Match Stats

Home TeamMan UtdAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home74%
Away26%
Shots
Home13
Away5
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Manchester United 2, Nottingham Forest 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Manchester United 2, Nottingham Forest 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Fred (Manchester United).

  4. Post update

    Alex Mighten (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Detlef Esapa Osong replaces Sam Surridge.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Oliver Hammond replaces Gustavo Scarpa.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anthony Martial.

  8. Post update

    Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Gustavo Scarpa (Nottingham Forest).

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right following a fast break.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danilo (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Willy Boly.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Harry Maguire replaces Raphaël Varane.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United. Victor Lindelöf replaces Casemiro.

  15. Post update

    Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United 2, Nottingham Forest 0. Fred (Manchester United) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Gustavo Scarpa (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danilo.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Manchester United 1, Nottingham Forest 0. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcus Rashford following a fast break.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a fast break.

Comments

Join the conversation

602 comments

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 21:57

    Finally we have a manager in Erik Ten Hag who we can believe in.
    He has single handily turned this club around in a matter of months.
    He's so hungry to win trophies. He's drummed that philosophy into the players huge heads.
    As a result the players have more energy, desire and a passion to win. Ten Hag. We salute you..

    • Reply posted by theredbaron, today at 22:02

      theredbaron replied:
      100% nail on the head.

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 21:54

    Note to commentators , stop calling it ... Trying to win a penalty . And call it what it is ..... DIVING . And weghorst wasn't playing for a penalty it was a penalty😂 . Var boys at their wonderful worst AGAIN

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 22:03

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      It looked a 50/50 to me. Defender kicked the ball, but Weghorst was there in the way. VAR was never going to overturn it.

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, today at 21:54

    How many clear penalties have we been denied since Klopp’s comments a few seasons ago?

    It’s ridiculous.

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 22:06

      AJ replied:
      Bitter Reds

  • Comment posted by laurence morey, today at 21:59

    First season in charge, and Eric already has United in a Wembley final, great job

    • Reply posted by Arcangel, today at 22:07

      Arcangel replied:
      Possibly the best manager we have had since fergie. I know it’s early days but his man management and tactics have been superb so far. Long may it continue

  • Comment posted by tom, today at 21:54

    Great result good to see Sancho back and how good is rashford lately.

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, today at 21:55

    Casemiro is different gravy 💕

    • Reply posted by Metro1962, today at 22:28

      Metro1962 replied:
      yeah boring though.

  • Comment posted by LoveEngland, today at 22:15

    As an MU fan of 53 years, I can’t wait for this final. What a game! And if we don’t win, I can’t think of a better team or better set of fans to lift that trophy. Whether it be at the ground or on TV, see you at the game Toon army!

    • Reply posted by BoneYard1966, today at 22:25

      BoneYard1966 replied:
      agreed, when I seen the semi final draw I was a happy Toon supporter, the chance of getting you lot in the final made reaching the final even better....win or lose its gonna be a great day.

  • Comment posted by shaneomacf, today at 21:57

    Job done but not the easiest watch. Threatened to boil over at times in the 2nd half. How was that not a penalty for the foul on Weghorst? VAR proving an absolute shambles yet again. Options from the bench made the difference in the end. What a game by Bruno aswell.

    • Reply posted by MrBlueSky, today at 22:24

      MrBlueSky replied:
      They will come out with some bizarre excuse like they did for ruling Rashford's goal offside on Saturday.

  • Comment posted by shaneomacf, today at 21:58

    Great to see Sancho back in a United jersey again, looked a bit off the pace when he came on but hopefully his game will sharpen soon.

    • Reply posted by expatfrog, today at 22:04

      expatfrog replied:
      With what the kid has been through lately in his personal life was great to see him smiling and laughing as he came on.
      No surprise he was off the pace after a long time out though.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 21:57

    Congratulations - Utd v Utd at Wembley!!!!!!!!

    Should be a Cracker.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:35

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Should be a great game, but my money is on the Magpies to win it.

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 21:57

    Should be good final. United vs united!!

    • Reply posted by Sport Report, today at 22:53

      Sport Report replied:
      Repeat of the 99 FA Cup final. The only FA Cup final ever played on ice cream.

  • Comment posted by laurence morey, today at 21:58

    Forest put up a fight to start with, but ultimately a stroll in the park for United

    • Reply posted by Ramsgate red, today at 22:03

      Ramsgate red replied:
      It really wasn't, only when Rashford came on, but you Keep telling yourself that

  • Comment posted by Superstar, today at 21:58

    Manchester United is almost the team that it should be. Great rebuild. Bravo Eric Ten Hag and his Staff. Kudos to the Board. Congratulations to the Squad.

    • Reply posted by mashamashamasha, today at 22:06

      mashamashamasha replied:
      Kudos to the board!!.Are you kidding me?.A more useless example of a board you will never see.Arnold et al are pathetic.

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 21:59

    Should be a good final. Both team’s desperate to win a trophy….. it’s been a while

    • Reply posted by geo, today at 22:05

      geo replied:
      either a man city or liverpool fan

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 22:12

    NUFC fan. It'll be a great final. Shades of the late 90s when both teams were battling it out for top honours!

    • Reply posted by sarah, today at 22:17

      sarah replied:
      Does Shearer remember what happened in ‘99 I wonder……

  • Comment posted by John Jollocks, today at 22:02

    EtH; putting the 'United' back into Manchester!!

  • Comment posted by playerandref1964-1991, today at 22:35

    Why do we have co commentators babbling away like laundry room workers when we just want to enjoy the game. ?
    Strangely enough we don't seem to get guys performing as pundits to discuss ,top flight ,Women's League games.
    So much for equality then .

    • Reply posted by eric stanton, today at 22:48

      eric stanton replied:
      Couldn't agree more

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 21:55

    Job done for united! Pretty much controlled the game. Off to Wembley.
    Still missing that clinicallness from united. But united look good.

    • Reply posted by allrightfoot, today at 22:02

      allrightfoot replied:
      Yeah we got the job done yesterday ..