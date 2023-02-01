Match ends, Manchester United 2, Nottingham Forest 0.
Manchester United eased through their EFL Cup semi-final second leg with Nottingham Forest to book a 1999 Wembley rematch with Newcastle.
Second-half goals from Anthony Martial and Fred ensured victory on the night for Erik ten Hag's side, even though a place in the final was virtually secure anyway thanks to their 3-0 first-leg triumph at the City Ground.
Martial marked his return from a four-match injury absence by driving home his sixth goal of the season, after a pass intended for Marcus Rashford deflected back to the French striker 17 minutes from time.
Within 180 seconds, United had another when Bruno Fernandes picked out Rashford with a brilliant curling cross-field pass, which the England man turned into the path of Fred, who nudged the ball into an empty net from barely a yard out with his knee.
New signing Marcel Sabitzer watched from an executive box as United put themselves within one victory of their first trophy since 2017.
There was also a return to action for Jadon Sancho, who had not featured since October after Ten Hag put the England winger on an individual training programme in an effort to recover his form amid physical and mental issues.
United on trophy hunt
While their barren run does not compare with that of Newcastle, United know that if they fail to win a trophy this season it will be the club's longest spell without silverware since the nine years after their European Cup triumph in 1968.
Manager Ten Hag made reference to the demands placed upon him in his programme notes, saying: "This club must always aim to be chasing honours."
For the next three months at least, they will do so without Christian Eriksen, whose ankle injury has robbed United of arguably their most creative force.
The returns of Martial and Sancho are therefore well-timed.
Ten Hag views Martial as his optimum number nine, whose fluidity and movement is capable of causing problems for any defence.
Sancho's talent for direct running is well known, even if it has not been seen that much since he returned to England from Borussia Dortmund in 2021.
United beat Newcastle in the FA Cup final 24 years ago in the second leg of their historic treble.
They will be acutely aware their task this time around will not be made any easier by the fact they must entertain Barcelona in the Europa League three days before the EFL Cup final on 26 February.
Forest fans enjoy night out despite defeat
Although there was never any likelihood of Forest rescuing the situation, their sizeable away following had a good evening out, even if their optimistic pre-match song "We're gonna win 4-0" was wide of the mark.
Jesse Lingard's hopes of appearing against his former club disappeared when he was injured in the warm-up.
His replacement, Emmanuel Dennis, might have put Forest ahead just before half-time with a shot that could have crept in had it not struck Sam Surridge, who tried - and failed - to get out of the way.
Danilo brought an acrobatic save out of Tom Heaton before the end, with Surridge putting the rebound over with the goal at his mercy.
With Brazilian defender Felipe, midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and three-time Champions League winner Keylor Navas emerging on deadline day from the revolving door that is Forest's recruitment department, boss Steve Cooper has more change to manage over the final 18 games of a first top-flight campaign in more than two decades in which the number-one target is survival.
However, the Welshman has done an excellent job so far and, despite the disappointment of a second defeat to the same opposition in the space of a week, can take comfort from the knowledge his side were competitive for long spells in both games.
Player of the match
CasemiroCasemiro
Manchester United
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameCasemiroAverage rating
7.99
- Squad number10Player nameRashfordAverage rating
7.88
- Squad number8Player nameBruno FernandesAverage rating
7.69
- Squad number6Player nameLi MartínezAverage rating
7.55
- Squad number19Player nameVaraneAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number25Player nameSanchoAverage rating
7.48
- Squad number23Player nameShawAverage rating
7.39
- Squad number17Player nameFredAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number9Player nameMartialAverage rating
7.33
- Squad number29Player nameWan-BissakaAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number22Player nameHeatonAverage rating
6.99
- Squad number49Player nameGarnachoAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number27Player nameWeghorstAverage rating
6.66
- Squad number21Player nameAntonyAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number2Player nameLindelöfAverage rating
6.28
- Squad number5Player nameMaguireAverage rating
6.01
Nottingham Forest
Avg
- Squad number13Player nameHennesseyAverage rating
5.67
- Squad number30Player nameBolyAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number7Player nameN WilliamsAverage rating
5.53
- Squad number20Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
5.40
- Squad number26Player nameMcKennaAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number31Player nameGustavo ScarpaAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number16Player nameSurridgeAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number28Player nameDaniloAverage rating
5.13
- Squad number23Player nameFreulerAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number32Player nameRenan LodiAverage rating
5.02
- Squad number5Player nameMangalaAverage rating
5.01
- Squad number24Player nameAurierAverage rating
4.85
- Squad number25Player nameDennisAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number17Player nameMightenAverage rating
4.75
- Squad number41Player nameHammondAverage rating
4.69
- Squad number49Player nameOsongAverage rating
4.53
Line-ups
Man Utd
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Heaton
- 29Wan-Bissaka
- 19VaraneSubstituted forMaguireat 80'minutes
- 6Li Martínez
- 23Shaw
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 18CasemiroBooked at 68minsSubstituted forLindelöfat 80'minutes
- 17FredBooked at 34mins
- 21AntonySubstituted forSanchoat 63'minutes
- 27WeghorstSubstituted forMartialat 63'minutes
- 49GarnachoSubstituted forRashfordat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 1de Gea
- 2Lindelöf
- 5Maguire
- 9Martial
- 10Rashford
- 12Malacia
- 25Sancho
- 28Pellistri
- 73Mainoo
Nottm Forest
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Hennessey
- 7N Williams
- 30Boly
- 26McKenna
- 32LodiSubstituted forAurierat 65'minutes
- 23FreulerSubstituted fordos Santos de Oliveiraat 64'minutes
- 5Mangala
- 20JohnsonSubstituted forMightenat 64'minutes
- 31Furtado ScarpaSubstituted forHammondat 86'minutes
- 25Dennis
- 16SurridgeBooked at 45minsSubstituted forOsongat 86'minutes
Substitutes
- 3S Cook
- 4Worrall
- 17Mighten
- 24Aurier
- 28dos Santos de Oliveira
- 41Hammond
- 43Shelvey
- 49Osong
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 72,315
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester United 2, Nottingham Forest 0.
Post update
Foul by Fred (Manchester United).
Post update
Alex Mighten (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Detlef Esapa Osong replaces Sam Surridge.
Substitution
Substitution, Nottingham Forest. Oliver Hammond replaces Gustavo Scarpa.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Anthony Martial.
Post update
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Gustavo Scarpa (Nottingham Forest).
Post update
Attempt missed. Sam Surridge (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt saved. Danilo (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Post update
Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Willy Boly.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Harry Maguire replaces Raphaël Varane.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United. Victor Lindelöf replaces Casemiro.
Post update
Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Emmanuel Dennis (Nottingham Forest).
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 2, Nottingham Forest 0. Fred (Manchester United) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Gustavo Scarpa (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danilo.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester United 1, Nottingham Forest 0. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marcus Rashford following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right following a fast break.
