Sancho became the second most expensive English player of all time when he joined United for £73m from Borussia Dortmund in 2021

Forwards Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial return to the Manchester United squad for Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford.

England international Sancho, who has not played since October because of "physical and mental issues", resumed first-team training last week.

Martial suffered an injury against Manchester City on 14 January.

United beat Forest 3-0 at the City Ground in the first leg last week.

The hosts are without midfielder Christian Eriksen, who was ruled out until at least late April on Tuesday.

Scott McTominay - absent from Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round win over Reading with a "small problem" - again misses out.

Defenders Luke Shaw and Diogo Dalot, both of whom did not feature against Reading, are doubtful.

United have not won a trophy since lifting the Europa League final in 2017.

Nottingham Forest last reached the final of the EFL Cup in 1992, losing to United at Wembley.

Forest manager Steve Cooper said: "It's a semi-final on a huge stage."

Morgan Gibbs-White is set to miss out after sustaining an ankle injury in the first leg, while fellow midfielders Jack Colback and Ryan Yates are doubts.

Loanees Dean Henderson and Chris Wood are ineligible to play.

The winners will play Newcastle or Southampton, who meet on Tuesday, in the final on 26 February.