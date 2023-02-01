Close menu
Scottish Premiership
MotherwellMotherwell0St JohnstoneSt Johnstone2

Motherwell 0-2 St Johnstone: Visitors ease to victory

By George O'NeillBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Motherwell v St Johnstone
St Johnstone were rarely troubled by struggling Motherwell

St Johnstone ended a run of seven defeats by beating an abject Motherwell 2-0 to heighten their hosts' Scottish Premiership relegation worries.

Drey Wright and Melker Hallberg scored either side of half-time for Callum Davidson's side, who did not have to get out of second gear and sit eighth.

Motherwell never looked like scoring, and were booed off by the few fans that remained at full-time.

Only goal difference keeps Steven Hammell's side off bottom spot.

St Johnstone boss Davidson said before kick-off that his players were bang up for this game, and that showed as they raced into an early lead.

Wright arrived in the box completely unnoticed and, after Nicky Clark fed the ball into his path, the wide man slid his first-time shot beyond Liam Kelly into the net.

The visitors continued to dominate, and might have had a penalty when Motherwell debutant Riku Danzaki looked to clip Adam Montgomery's heels in the box. However, Don Robertson waved play on and there was no intervention from the video assistant referee.

Motherwell's clearest sight of goal in the first half came when Jack Aitchison, also on his debut, brought down a long ball inside the box, but he saw his goalbound shot blocked.

Hammell's side were booed off at half-time, and he made two changes at the break in an attempt to turn things around - sending on Dean Cornelius and James Furlong - but as in the first half, St Johnstone scored early.

Hallberg played a neat one-two with Stevie May, and the Swedish midfielder was all alone in the Motherwell box to shoot under Kelly.

Stuart McKinstry and debutant Jonathan Obika were thrown on as Motherwell desperately looked for a spark, but St Johnstone never looked under any pressure, and comfortably saw out the rest of the second half for a much-needed win.

Player of the match - Nicky Clark

Nicky Clark in action
The St Johnstone striker - playing after his appeal against Saturday's sending off was successful - was a constant menace to a beleaguered Motherwell defence

Motherwell's deficiencies in both boxes spell serious trouble - analysis

That is now 10 league games without a win for Motherwell, who face the very real prospect of second-tier football next season for the first time since 1985.

On a day of bleak stats, the most eye-catching is that St Johnstone now have more wins at Fir Park this season than Motherwell.

A side that gives up easy goals and struggles to create tends to struggle, and that is exactly what Hammell's side did.

Both goalscorers were left in acres of space to fire past a helpless Kelly, who must look at the chaos in front of him with utter despair.

At the other end, neither Danzaki nor Obika showed any life on their debuts, and Davidson cut a very relaxed figure on the touchline from the fifth minute onwards.

What they said

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "I'm really pleased. We've been on a tough run - mentally it's a tough place to come out of. It's about remaining positive. If you play with energy and enthusiasm, you'll always have a chance.

"I believe in the group of players that I've got. I see them every day in training - I see what they're capable of. So things can only get better between now and the end of the season, hopefully."

What's next?

Motherwell travel to fellow crisis club Aberdeen on Saturday (15:00 GMT), while St Johnstone host Celtic on Sunday (12:00).

Line-ups

Motherwell

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Kelly
  • 16McGinn
  • 20BlaneySubstituted forJohnstonat 27'minutes
  • 4Lamie
  • 2O'DonnellSubstituted forCorneliusat 45'minutes
  • 14DanzakiSubstituted forMcKinstryat 60'minutes
  • 8SlatteryBooked at 32minsSubstituted forFurlongat 45'minutes
  • 27GossBooked at 61mins
  • 15Aitchison
  • 9van VeenSubstituted forObikaat 66'minutes
  • 12Crankshaw

Substitutes

  • 7Spittal
  • 13Oxborough
  • 17McKinstry
  • 18Cornelius
  • 22Johnston
  • 24Furlong
  • 26Tierney
  • 34Dunachie
  • 99Obika

St Johnstone

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Matthews
  • 14Wright
  • 5Mitchell
  • 6Gordon
  • 4Considine
  • 19Montgomery
  • 34Phillips
  • 22HallbergSubstituted forCareyat 80'minutes
  • 18MacPherson
  • 7MayBooked at 56minsSubstituted forMcLennanat 70'minutes
  • 37Clark

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 16Rudden
  • 17Bair
  • 20Sinclair
  • 21Crawford
  • 23Carey
  • 26McLennan
  • 29Murphy
Referee:
Don Robertson
Attendance:
4,131

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home5
Away12
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Motherwell 0, St. Johnstone 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Motherwell 0, St. Johnstone 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Montgomery.

  4. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Jack Aitchison.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ricki Lamie (Motherwell).

  6. Post update

    Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Max Johnston (Motherwell).

  8. Post update

    Connor McLennan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  9. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Stuart McKinstry.

  10. Post update

    Offside, Motherwell. Jonathan Obika tries a through ball, but Oliver Crankshaw is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Offside, Motherwell. Oliver Crankshaw tries a through ball, but Max Johnston is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    James Furlong (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Graham Carey (St. Johnstone).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Graham Carey replaces Melker Hallberg.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. James Furlong (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  16. Post update

    Offside, St. Johnstone. Cameron MacPherson tries a through ball, but Nicky Clark is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell).

  18. Post update

    Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Connor McLennan replaces Stevie May.

  20. Post update

    Attempt saved. Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel Phillips.

Player of the match

MitchellAlex Mitchell

with an average of 8.21

Motherwell

  1. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    6.26

  2. Squad number15Player nameAitchison
    Average rating

    3.08

  3. Squad number2Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    3.01

  4. Squad number12Player nameCrankshaw
    Average rating

    2.97

  5. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    2.94

  6. Squad number14Player nameDanzaki
    Average rating

    2.82

  7. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    2.63

  8. Squad number22Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    2.47

  9. Squad number20Player nameBlaney
    Average rating

    2.40

  10. Squad number16Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    2.38

  11. Squad number4Player nameLamie
    Average rating

    2.37

  12. Squad number17Player nameMcKinstry
    Average rating

    2.33

  13. Squad number8Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    2.24

  14. Squad number24Player nameFurlong
    Average rating

    2.08

  15. Squad number18Player nameCornelius
    Average rating

    2.07

  16. Squad number99Player nameObika
    Average rating

    1.89

St Johnstone

  1. Squad number5Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    8.21

  2. Squad number34Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    7.66

  3. Squad number14Player nameWright
    Average rating

    7.49

  4. Squad number4Player nameConsidine
    Average rating

    7.36

  5. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    7.30

  6. Squad number1Player nameMatthews
    Average rating

    7.28

  7. Squad number19Player nameMontgomery
    Average rating

    7.22

  8. Squad number37Player nameClark
    Average rating

    7.17

  9. Squad number18Player nameMacPherson
    Average rating

    7.15

  10. Squad number22Player nameHallberg
    Average rating

    7.07

  11. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    6.86

  12. Squad number26Player nameMcLennan
    Average rating

    6.44

  13. Squad number23Player nameCarey
    Average rating

    5.98

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic24221174175767
2Rangers24184256223458
3Hearts2411674234839
4St Mirren239682632-633
5Livingston239592433-932
6Hibernian2494113638-231
7Aberdeen2492133646-1029
8St Johnstone2483132838-1027
9Kilmarnock2465132041-2123
10Ross County2456131936-1721
11Motherwell2355132635-920
12Dundee Utd2355132540-1520
View full Scottish Premiership table

