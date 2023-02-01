Match ends, Motherwell 0, St. Johnstone 2.
St Johnstone ended a run of seven defeats by beating an abject Motherwell 2-0 to heighten their hosts' Scottish Premiership relegation worries.
Drey Wright and Melker Hallberg scored either side of half-time for Callum Davidson's side, who did not have to get out of second gear and sit eighth.
Motherwell never looked like scoring, and were booed off by the few fans that remained at full-time.
Only goal difference keeps Steven Hammell's side off bottom spot.
St Johnstone boss Davidson said before kick-off that his players were bang up for this game, and that showed as they raced into an early lead.
Wright arrived in the box completely unnoticed and, after Nicky Clark fed the ball into his path, the wide man slid his first-time shot beyond Liam Kelly into the net.
The visitors continued to dominate, and might have had a penalty when Motherwell debutant Riku Danzaki looked to clip Adam Montgomery's heels in the box. However, Don Robertson waved play on and there was no intervention from the video assistant referee.
Motherwell's clearest sight of goal in the first half came when Jack Aitchison, also on his debut, brought down a long ball inside the box, but he saw his goalbound shot blocked.
Hammell's side were booed off at half-time, and he made two changes at the break in an attempt to turn things around - sending on Dean Cornelius and James Furlong - but as in the first half, St Johnstone scored early.
Hallberg played a neat one-two with Stevie May, and the Swedish midfielder was all alone in the Motherwell box to shoot under Kelly.
Stuart McKinstry and debutant Jonathan Obika were thrown on as Motherwell desperately looked for a spark, but St Johnstone never looked under any pressure, and comfortably saw out the rest of the second half for a much-needed win.
Player of the match - Nicky Clark
Motherwell's deficiencies in both boxes spell serious trouble - analysis
That is now 10 league games without a win for Motherwell, who face the very real prospect of second-tier football next season for the first time since 1985.
On a day of bleak stats, the most eye-catching is that St Johnstone now have more wins at Fir Park this season than Motherwell.
A side that gives up easy goals and struggles to create tends to struggle, and that is exactly what Hammell's side did.
Both goalscorers were left in acres of space to fire past a helpless Kelly, who must look at the chaos in front of him with utter despair.
At the other end, neither Danzaki nor Obika showed any life on their debuts, and Davidson cut a very relaxed figure on the touchline from the fifth minute onwards.
What they said
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson: "I'm really pleased. We've been on a tough run - mentally it's a tough place to come out of. It's about remaining positive. If you play with energy and enthusiasm, you'll always have a chance.
"I believe in the group of players that I've got. I see them every day in training - I see what they're capable of. So things can only get better between now and the end of the season, hopefully."
What's next?
Motherwell travel to fellow crisis club Aberdeen on Saturday (15:00 GMT), while St Johnstone host Celtic on Sunday (12:00).
Line-ups
Motherwell
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Kelly
- 16McGinn
- 20BlaneySubstituted forJohnstonat 27'minutes
- 4Lamie
- 2O'DonnellSubstituted forCorneliusat 45'minutes
- 14DanzakiSubstituted forMcKinstryat 60'minutes
- 8SlatteryBooked at 32minsSubstituted forFurlongat 45'minutes
- 27GossBooked at 61mins
- 15Aitchison
- 9van VeenSubstituted forObikaat 66'minutes
- 12Crankshaw
Substitutes
- 7Spittal
- 13Oxborough
- 17McKinstry
- 18Cornelius
- 22Johnston
- 24Furlong
- 26Tierney
- 34Dunachie
- 99Obika
St Johnstone
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Matthews
- 14Wright
- 5Mitchell
- 6Gordon
- 4Considine
- 19Montgomery
- 34Phillips
- 22HallbergSubstituted forCareyat 80'minutes
- 18MacPherson
- 7MayBooked at 56minsSubstituted forMcLennanat 70'minutes
- 37Clark
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 10Wotherspoon
- 16Rudden
- 17Bair
- 20Sinclair
- 21Crawford
- 23Carey
- 26McLennan
- 29Murphy
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
- Attendance:
- 4,131
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Motherwell 0, St. Johnstone 2.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Adam Montgomery.
Post update
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Jack Aitchison.
Post update
Foul by Ricki Lamie (Motherwell).
Post update
Graham Carey (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Max Johnston (Motherwell).
Post update
Connor McLennan (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Stuart McKinstry.
Post update
Offside, Motherwell. Jonathan Obika tries a through ball, but Oliver Crankshaw is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Motherwell. Oliver Crankshaw tries a through ball, but Max Johnston is caught offside.
Post update
James Furlong (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Graham Carey (St. Johnstone).
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Graham Carey replaces Melker Hallberg.
Post update
Attempt missed. James Furlong (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Post update
Offside, St. Johnstone. Cameron MacPherson tries a through ball, but Nicky Clark is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell).
Post update
Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Connor McLennan replaces Stevie May.
Post update
Attempt saved. Cameron MacPherson (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Daniel Phillips.
Player of the match
MitchellAlex Mitchell
Motherwell
Avg
- Squad number27Player nameGossAverage rating
6.26
- Squad number15Player nameAitchisonAverage rating
3.08
- Squad number2Player nameO'DonnellAverage rating
3.01
- Squad number12Player nameCrankshawAverage rating
2.97
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
2.94
- Squad number14Player nameDanzakiAverage rating
2.82
- Squad number9Player namevan VeenAverage rating
2.63
- Squad number22Player nameJohnstonAverage rating
2.47
- Squad number20Player nameBlaneyAverage rating
2.40
- Squad number16Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
2.38
- Squad number4Player nameLamieAverage rating
2.37
- Squad number17Player nameMcKinstryAverage rating
2.33
- Squad number8Player nameSlatteryAverage rating
2.24
- Squad number24Player nameFurlongAverage rating
2.08
- Squad number18Player nameCorneliusAverage rating
2.07
- Squad number99Player nameObikaAverage rating
1.89
St Johnstone
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameMitchellAverage rating
8.21
- Squad number34Player namePhillipsAverage rating
7.66
- Squad number14Player nameWrightAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number4Player nameConsidineAverage rating
7.36
- Squad number7Player nameMayAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number1Player nameMatthewsAverage rating
7.28
- Squad number19Player nameMontgomeryAverage rating
7.22
- Squad number37Player nameClarkAverage rating
7.17
- Squad number18Player nameMacPhersonAverage rating
7.15
- Squad number22Player nameHallbergAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number6Player nameGordonAverage rating
6.86
- Squad number26Player nameMcLennanAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number23Player nameCareyAverage rating
5.98