Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Curtis Main gets away from Jonny Hayes to flash a header past Joe Lewis for St Mirren's opening goal

St Mirren moved up to fourth place in the Scottish Premiership after inflicting defeat on interim Aberdeen manager Barry Robson.

Aberdeen were hampered by Ross McCrorie's red card for a clash with Charles Dunne on seven minutes - given after a VAR check - but kept St Mirren at bay until Curtis Main bulleted a header past Joe Lewis.

Bojan Miovski levelled from the penalty spot before Main volleyed a second and Declan Gallagher nodded home a late third.

Had Aberdeen not capitulated to Hibernian on Saturday, Jim Goodwin, and not Robson, might still have been leading them against his former club.

However, since that 6-0 thrashing at Easter Road, the manager and captain Anthony Stewart have departed the club, the latter on loan to MK Dons.

New club captain Graeme Shinnie had to try to keep a lid on his team-mates' anger as midfielder McCrorie was sent off by referee Graham Grainger with the game in its infancy.

McCrorie had been rushing towards the St Mirren box and Dunne stood his ground, forcing the defender to veer to his left to get past him. His right arm flew up into Dunne's face.

It seemed relatively innocuous but, after a VAR check, Grainer trotted over to the screen and returned brandishing a red card.

That set the tone for the rest of the first half as Leighton Clarkson and new signing Angus MacDonald threw themselves into meaty challenges, the latter booked, as they betrayed their sense of injustice in their play.

St Mirren's play was orchestrated by their captain, Mark O'Hara, and he seemed to have created a certain tap-in for Main, only for the striker to seem to catch his studs in the turf before knocking wide.

That was Main's last mistake. After the break he created space away from Jonny Hayes and flashed a header in at the near post.

Miovski took advantage of a generous-looking - but VAR approved - penalty when Duk went down in the box, the hosts' top scorer slotting past Trevor Carson.

But the goal of the game came from Main who, with his back to goal 16 yards out, collected a Keanu Baccus cross, flicked it up and spun to smash a shot past Lewis.

As Aberdeen tired, Gallagher rose to head home a late corner kick to give St Mirren their first away league win at Pittodrie since May 2011.

Player of the match - Mark O'Hara

St Mirren captain Mark O'Hara (second from left) produced a fine all-round performance in the middle of the pitch, snapping into challenges, passing with accuracy and driving down the wings. His cross for Main in the first half ought to have created the opener.

Change at the back for Aberdeen but defeat once again - analysis

Robson put two of his new recruits, Mattie Pollock and MacDonald, straight in to his defence, replacing Stewart and the suspended Liam Scales.

It was not until the last 10 minutes of the game that Aberdeen caved in, and that can be put down to tiredness given McCrorie's early departure.

For much of the match, MacDonald and Pollock launched themselves at high balls and blocked speculative shots by Alex Greive and Strain.

They got lucky with Main's miss and Kiltie's header that struck the bar, but for all the disappointment at a ninth defeat in 11 games, there are grounds for some hope that Aberdeen can solve their defensive lapses.

What they said

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson: "I thought we were very good for being down to 10 men. It's never easy, after the hard week that we've had as a club.

"You saw the fight after going down to 10 men. It was pleasing to see how hard the team worked after how low they have been. I was pleased with the reaction we got. I said to them in there, 'that's what it is to be an Aberdeen player'.

"[On the red card] I thought it was a free-kick for us. I've not seen it back so I can't comment on it but that was my take on it at the time."

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "Charles [Dunne] has got a black eye but it would be wrong of me to say it was or wasn't [worthy of a red card] without seeing the footage.

"The character was there in abundance. I told them to keep moving the ball. Some of the performances were outstanding. Keanu Baccus was back to his best again, and I'm delighted for Curtis Main and they got their rewards tonight.

"We've got a good side. We're hard to break down but we've got a lot more technical ability than people give us credit for."

What next?

Aberdeen are at home to Motherwell on Saturday (15:00 GMT) in the Scottish Premiership, at the same time as St Mirren will be hosting Hibernian.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Aberdeen Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Lewis 2 McCrorie 27 MacDonald 18 Pollock 17 Hayes 6 Shinnie 16 Ramadani 33 Kennedy 20 Clarkson 11 de Barros Lopes 9 Miovski 1 Lewis

2 McCrorie Booked at 7mins

27 MacDonald Booked at 13mins

18 Pollock Booked at 63mins

17 Hayes

6 Shinnie

16 Ramadani Booked at 36mins

33 Kennedy

20 Clarkson Substituted for Watkins at 83' minutes

11 de Barros Lopes Booked at 37mins Substituted for Markanday at 83' minutes

9 Miovski Substitutes 8 Barron

10 Markanday

14 Myslovic

15 Watkins

22 Coulson

23 Duncan

30 Ritchie

36 Bavidge

37 Roberts St Mirren Formation 5-3-2 1 Carson 23 Strain 22 Fraser 13 Gogic 18 Dunne 3 Tanser 17 Baccus 6 O'Hara 11 Kiltie 21 Greive 10 Main 1 Carson

23 Strain

22 Fraser

13 Gogic

18 Dunne Booked at 35mins Substituted for Gallagher at 45' minutes

3 Tanser Substituted for Small at 76' minutes

17 Baccus

6 O'Hara

11 Kiltie Substituted for Flynn at 90' minutes

21 Greive Booked at 36mins Substituted for Watt at 72' minutes

10 Main Substitutes 5 Taylor

8 Flynn

9 Watt

16 Small

24 Jamieson

25 Offord

27 Urminsky

30 Taylor

31 Gallagher Referee: Grant Irvine Attendance: 13,014 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Aberdeen 1, St. Mirren 3. Full Time Second Half ends, Aberdeen 1, St. Mirren 3. Post update Dangerous play by Tony Watt (St. Mirren). Post update Matthew Pollock (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen). Post update Delay over. They are ready to continue. Post update VAR Decision: Goal Aberdeen 1-3 St. Mirren (Declan Gallagher). goal Goal! Goal! Aberdeen 1, St. Mirren 3. Declan Gallagher (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thierry Small with a cross following a corner.Goal awarded following VAR Review. Substitution Substitution, St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn replaces Greg Kiltie. Post update Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Joe Lewis. Post update Attempt saved. Ryan Strain (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Mark O'Hara with a cross. Post update Ryan Strain (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen). Post update Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Marley Watkins (Aberdeen). Substitution Substitution, Aberdeen. Marley Watkins replaces Leighton Clarkson. Substitution Substitution, Aberdeen. Dilan Markanday replaces Duk. Post update Foul by Curtis Main (St. Mirren). Post update Matthew Kennedy (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward