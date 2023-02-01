Close menu
Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen1St MirrenSt Mirren3

Aberdeen 1-3 St Mirren: Main brace and Gallagher sink battling hosts

By Keir MurrayBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Curtis Main scores
Curtis Main gets away from Jonny Hayes to flash a header past Joe Lewis for St Mirren's opening goal

St Mirren moved up to fourth place in the Scottish Premiership after inflicting defeat on interim Aberdeen manager Barry Robson.

Aberdeen were hampered by Ross McCrorie's red card for a clash with Charles Dunne on seven minutes - given after a VAR check - but kept St Mirren at bay until Curtis Main bulleted a header past Joe Lewis.

Bojan Miovski levelled from the penalty spot before Main volleyed a second and Declan Gallagher nodded home a late third.

Had Aberdeen not capitulated to Hibernian on Saturday, Jim Goodwin, and not Robson, might still have been leading them against his former club.

However, since that 6-0 thrashing at Easter Road, the manager and captain Anthony Stewart have departed the club, the latter on loan to MK Dons.

New club captain Graeme Shinnie had to try to keep a lid on his team-mates' anger as midfielder McCrorie was sent off by referee Graham Grainger with the game in its infancy.

McCrorie had been rushing towards the St Mirren box and Dunne stood his ground, forcing the defender to veer to his left to get past him. His right arm flew up into Dunne's face.

It seemed relatively innocuous but, after a VAR check, Grainer trotted over to the screen and returned brandishing a red card.

That set the tone for the rest of the first half as Leighton Clarkson and new signing Angus MacDonald threw themselves into meaty challenges, the latter booked, as they betrayed their sense of injustice in their play.

St Mirren's play was orchestrated by their captain, Mark O'Hara, and he seemed to have created a certain tap-in for Main, only for the striker to seem to catch his studs in the turf before knocking wide.

That was Main's last mistake. After the break he created space away from Jonny Hayes and flashed a header in at the near post.

Miovski took advantage of a generous-looking - but VAR approved - penalty when Duk went down in the box, the hosts' top scorer slotting past Trevor Carson.

But the goal of the game came from Main who, with his back to goal 16 yards out, collected a Keanu Baccus cross, flicked it up and spun to smash a shot past Lewis.

As Aberdeen tired, Gallagher rose to head home a late corner kick to give St Mirren their first away league win at Pittodrie since May 2011.

Player of the match - Mark O'Hara

St Mirren celebrate with scorer Curtis Main
St Mirren captain Mark O'Hara (second from left) produced a fine all-round performance in the middle of the pitch, snapping into challenges, passing with accuracy and driving down the wings. His cross for Main in the first half ought to have created the opener.

Change at the back for Aberdeen but defeat once again - analysis

Robson put two of his new recruits, Mattie Pollock and MacDonald, straight in to his defence, replacing Stewart and the suspended Liam Scales.

It was not until the last 10 minutes of the game that Aberdeen caved in, and that can be put down to tiredness given McCrorie's early departure.

For much of the match, MacDonald and Pollock launched themselves at high balls and blocked speculative shots by Alex Greive and Strain.

They got lucky with Main's miss and Kiltie's header that struck the bar, but for all the disappointment at a ninth defeat in 11 games, there are grounds for some hope that Aberdeen can solve their defensive lapses.

What they said

Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson: "I thought we were very good for being down to 10 men. It's never easy, after the hard week that we've had as a club.

"You saw the fight after going down to 10 men. It was pleasing to see how hard the team worked after how low they have been. I was pleased with the reaction we got. I said to them in there, 'that's what it is to be an Aberdeen player'.

"[On the red card] I thought it was a free-kick for us. I've not seen it back so I can't comment on it but that was my take on it at the time."

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson: "Charles [Dunne] has got a black eye but it would be wrong of me to say it was or wasn't [worthy of a red card] without seeing the footage.

"The character was there in abundance. I told them to keep moving the ball. Some of the performances were outstanding. Keanu Baccus was back to his best again, and I'm delighted for Curtis Main and they got their rewards tonight.

"We've got a good side. We're hard to break down but we've got a lot more technical ability than people give us credit for."

What next?

Aberdeen are at home to Motherwell on Saturday (15:00 GMT) in the Scottish Premiership, at the same time as St Mirren will be hosting Hibernian.

Line-ups

Aberdeen

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Lewis
  • 2McCrorieBooked at 7mins
  • 27MacDonaldBooked at 13mins
  • 18PollockBooked at 63mins
  • 17Hayes
  • 6Shinnie
  • 16RamadaniBooked at 36mins
  • 33Kennedy
  • 20ClarksonSubstituted forWatkinsat 83'minutes
  • 11de Barros LopesBooked at 37minsSubstituted forMarkandayat 83'minutes
  • 9Miovski

Substitutes

  • 8Barron
  • 10Markanday
  • 14Myslovic
  • 15Watkins
  • 22Coulson
  • 23Duncan
  • 30Ritchie
  • 36Bavidge
  • 37Roberts

St Mirren

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Carson
  • 23Strain
  • 22Fraser
  • 13Gogic
  • 18DunneBooked at 35minsSubstituted forGallagherat 45'minutes
  • 3TanserSubstituted forSmallat 76'minutes
  • 17Baccus
  • 6O'Hara
  • 11KiltieSubstituted forFlynnat 90'minutes
  • 21GreiveBooked at 36minsSubstituted forWattat 72'minutes
  • 10Main

Substitutes

  • 5Taylor
  • 8Flynn
  • 9Watt
  • 16Small
  • 24Jamieson
  • 25Offord
  • 27Urminsky
  • 30Taylor
  • 31Gallagher
Referee:
Grant Irvine
Attendance:
13,014

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home6
Away22
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home2
Away11
Fouls
Home11
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Aberdeen 1, St. Mirren 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Aberdeen 1, St. Mirren 3.

  3. Post update

    Dangerous play by Tony Watt (St. Mirren).

  4. Post update

    Matthew Pollock (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Keanu Baccus (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Jonny Hayes (Aberdeen).

  7. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  8. Post update

    VAR Decision: Goal Aberdeen 1-3 St. Mirren (Declan Gallagher).

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Aberdeen 1, St. Mirren 3. Declan Gallagher (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thierry Small with a cross following a corner.Goal awarded following VAR Review.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Mirren. Ryan Flynn replaces Greg Kiltie.

  11. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Joe Lewis.

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Strain (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Mark O'Hara with a cross.

  13. Post update

    Ryan Strain (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Graeme Shinnie (Aberdeen).

  15. Post update

    Marcus Fraser (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Marley Watkins (Aberdeen).

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Marley Watkins replaces Leighton Clarkson.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Aberdeen. Dilan Markanday replaces Duk.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Curtis Main (St. Mirren).

  20. Post update

    Matthew Kennedy (Aberdeen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Player of the match

MainCurtis Main

with an average of 6.15

Aberdeen

  1. Squad number6Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    5.71

  2. Squad number11Player nameDuk
    Average rating

    5.36

  3. Squad number18Player namePollock
    Average rating

    5.27

  4. Squad number27Player nameMacDonald
    Average rating

    5.16

  5. Squad number17Player nameHayes
    Average rating

    5.12

  6. Squad number33Player nameKennedy
    Average rating

    5.11

  7. Squad number9Player nameMiovski
    Average rating

    5.10

  8. Squad number16Player nameRamadani
    Average rating

    5.08

  9. Squad number1Player nameLewis
    Average rating

    4.66

  10. Squad number20Player nameClarkson
    Average rating

    4.42

  11. Squad number15Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    4.30

  12. Squad number10Player nameMarkanday
    Average rating

    3.65

  13. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    2.66

St Mirren

  1. Squad number10Player nameMain
    Average rating

    6.15

  2. Squad number1Player nameCarson
    Average rating

    5.69

  3. Squad number17Player nameBaccus
    Average rating

    5.63

  4. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    5.62

  5. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    5.42

  6. Squad number23Player nameStrain
    Average rating

    5.39

  7. Squad number21Player nameGreive
    Average rating

    5.32

  8. Squad number6Player nameO'Hara
    Average rating

    5.27

  9. Squad number11Player nameKiltie
    Average rating

    5.23

  10. Squad number3Player nameTanser
    Average rating

    5.20

  11. Squad number31Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    5.03

  12. Squad number18Player nameDunne
    Average rating

    4.96

  13. Squad number8Player nameFlynn
    Average rating

    4.64

  14. Squad number16Player nameSmall
    Average rating

    4.55

  15. Squad number9Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    4.28

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic24221174175767
2Rangers24184256223458
3Hearts2411674234839
4St Mirren239682632-633
5Livingston239592433-932
6Hibernian2494113638-231
7Aberdeen2492133646-1029
8St Johnstone2483132838-1027
9Kilmarnock2465132041-2123
10Ross County2456131936-1721
11Motherwell2355132635-920
12Dundee Utd2355132540-1520
View full Scottish Premiership table

