Scottish Premiership
CelticCeltic3LivingstonLivingston0

Celtic 3-0 Livingston: Taylor, Maeda & Kyogo score in first half

By Martin DowdenBBC Scotland at Celtic Park

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Celtic v Livingston
Greg Taylor's crisp strike opened the scoring for Celtic

Celtic maintained their nine-point lead in the Scottish Premiership after easing to victory against Livingston.

Ange Postecoglou's side blitzed their visitors in the first half, with Greg Taylor netting the first with a sweet strike across the deck and Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi both converting one of a plethora of chances.

The onslaught eased after the break but Celtic strolled to victory, with Livingston's only real threat coming when Bruce Anderson struck the woodwork from an acute angle.

Celtic absolutely smothered their visitors. This was a fantastic, unrelenting display, particularly first half, which ought to have brought more goals.

Livingston struggled to hold any possession at all, never mind creep up the pitch to threaten other than one moment in the first half.

It was a one-way street with the visitors chasing around a cul-de-sac with no exit.

That was the direct result of Celtic dominating the ball but winning it back instantaneously if they lost it. That was rare.

The first threat came when Jota tried to thread the ball in front of the onrushing Kyogo, but the ball carried a touch too much weight.

The Portuguese winger then somehow contrived to miss from a few yards when Maeda showed brilliant pace and poise to flash the ball across the six-yard box but there was no connection with the goal gaping.

Just when you thought Livingston were about to frustrate their hosts, Reo Hatate gathered in the box, laid it back to the onrushing Taylor, in a now familiar advanced inside-left position, and he fired across Shamal George into the corner.

The second followed quickly. Livingston just couldn't get a decisive clearance and when they finally tried one, the ball cannoned off the onrushing Maeda and home. His persistence paid off and Celtic were off and running.

Livingston did manage one scare on the almost anonymous Joe Hart's goal when Anderson seized on a slip, but his shot cracked a post and the follow up fell wide. There endeth Livingston's threat and any hope of a revival.

Celtic's third was as simple as inevitable. Matt O'Riley launched an accurate ball upfield for Kyogo. He had Jack Fitzwater for company, but bobbed and weaved towards the box before placing his 21st goal of the season into the net.

The second half was a procession that lacked the killer touch with Celtic constantly probing and Livingston staying stoic in adversity.

They held firm to stop more damage with the result determined in the opening 45.

Player of the match - Daizen Maeda

Daizen Maeda
You could argue for any number of Celtic players, but Maeda stood out once again with his blistering pace and unstoppable energy down the flank causing all sorts of problems

Dominant Celtic suffocate Livingston - analysis

Postecoglou has been suggesting again of late that he wants his side to finish the season even stronger, something he demanded last term. He is getting a response to that expectation once again.

Celtic were utterly dominant. They went at Livingston from the first and, despite taking longer than expected to break through, the outcome never seemed in doubt. It could and should have been a much greater margin.

Livingston were well organised but lacked threat other than their only glaring chance which passed them by and their hopes went with it. They'll look to get back to the form they had coming in to this having been unbeaten in 2023.

Celtic's domestic consistency is frightening. No league home losses under Postecoglou since his arrival and an unbeaten, almost exclusively winning, run since the loss to St Mirren in September has them motoring nicely towards the title.

What they said

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "We started the game really well, we knew we would have a lot of possession but it was what we did with it and I thought we were always probing and asking questions.

"Second half, Livingston didn't really open up so it wasn't like we were going to get bags of chances. I still thought we controlled it well, we just never got the goal."

Livingston manager David Martindale: "I was disappointed to go in 3-0 down at half-time, because other than the first one, I thought they were avoidable goals, but you have to credit Celtic, they put us under huge pressure.

"Ange has his team playing some very, very nice football. They are good on the eye, it must be a good time to be a Celtic fan right now."

What's next?

With 14 league games remaining, Celtic travel to St Johnstone on Sunday (12:00 GMT) looking to take another step towards retaining their title. Livingston host Kilmarnock the previous day (15:00) looking to cement their top-six position.

Line-ups

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 2Johnston
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 3Taylor
  • 33O'RileySubstituted forMooyat 63'minutes
  • 42McGregorSubstituted forIwataat 85'minutes
  • 41HatateSubstituted forTurnbullat 75'minutes
  • 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forAbadaat 63'minutes
  • 8FuruhashiSubstituted forOhat 75'minutes
  • 38MaedaBooked at 81mins

Substitutes

  • 9Haksabanovic
  • 11Abada
  • 13Mooy
  • 14Turnbull
  • 18Kobayashi
  • 19Oh
  • 24Iwata
  • 29Bain
  • 49Forrest

Livingston

Formation 3-5-1-1

  • 1George
  • 6Obileye
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 15Boyes
  • 2DevlinBooked at 51minsSubstituted forMontañoat 57'minutes
  • 33OméongaSubstituted forKellyat 69'minutes
  • 18Holt
  • 8Pittman
  • 29Penrice
  • 22ShinnieSubstituted forBradleyat 81'minutes
  • 9AndersonSubstituted forNoubleat 69'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 11Montaño
  • 16Bradley
  • 17Kelly
  • 19Nouble
  • 23De Lucas
  • 24Kelly
  • 28Guthrie
  • 32Hamilton
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home81%
Away19%
Shots
Home15
Away6
Shots on Target
Home5
Away0
Corners
Home8
Away0
Fouls
Home11
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Celtic 3, Livingston 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Celtic 3, Livingston 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liel Abada (Celtic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Tomoki Iwata.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Scott Pittman.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Alistair Johnston (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by David Turnbull.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Celtic. Liel Abada tries a through ball, but Aaron Mooy is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Greg Taylor (Celtic).

  8. Post update

    Steven Bradley (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Celtic. Hyeon-Gyu Oh tries a through ball, but Liel Abada is caught offside.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Tomoki Iwata replaces Callum McGregor.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Cristian Montaño.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Turnbull (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aaron Mooy with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by James Penrice.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Celtic. Greg Taylor tries a through ball, but Daizen Maeda is caught offside.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Steven Bradley replaces Andrew Shinnie.

  17. Booking

    Daizen Maeda (Celtic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Daizen Maeda (Celtic).

  19. Post update

    Cristian Montaño (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Scott Pittman (Livingston) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Player of the match

KellyStephen Kelly

with an average of 9.20

Celtic

  1. Squad number2Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    6.95

  2. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    6.84

  3. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    6.82

  4. Squad number17Player nameJota
    Average rating

    6.71

  5. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    6.65

  6. Squad number41Player nameHatate
    Average rating

    6.63

  7. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    6.49

  8. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    6.46

  9. Squad number33Player nameO'Riley
    Average rating

    6.44

  10. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    6.22

  11. Squad number14Player nameTurnbull
    Average rating

    6.19

  12. Squad number11Player nameAbada
    Average rating

    6.12

  13. Squad number1Player nameHart
    Average rating

    5.95

  14. Squad number13Player nameMooy
    Average rating

    5.89

  15. Squad number19Player nameOh
    Average rating

    5.56

  16. Squad number24Player nameIwata
    Average rating

    5.54

Livingston

  1. Squad number17Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    9.20

  2. Squad number16Player nameBradley
    Average rating

    8.34

  3. Squad number1Player nameGeorge
    Average rating

    8.23

  4. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    8.09

  5. Squad number11Player nameCristian Montaño
    Average rating

    7.85

  6. Squad number33Player nameOméonga
    Average rating

    7.62

  7. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    7.58

  8. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    7.56

  9. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    7.52

  10. Squad number22Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    7.52

  11. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    7.48

  12. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    7.47

  13. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    7.27

  14. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    7.08

  15. Squad number15Player nameBoyes
    Average rating

    6.65

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic24221174175767
2Rangers24184256223458
3Hearts2411674234839
4St Mirren239682632-633
5Livingston239592433-932
6Hibernian2494113638-231
7Aberdeen2492133646-1029
8St Johnstone2483132838-1027
9Kilmarnock2465132041-2123
10Ross County2456131936-1721
11Motherwell2355132635-920
12Dundee Utd2355132540-1520
View full Scottish Premiership table

