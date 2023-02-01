Match ends, Kilmarnock 1, Dundee United 0.
Dundee United fell to the foot of the Scottish Premiership table as "terrific" relegation rivals Kilmarnock picked up a vital, narrow win.
Steven Fletcher had the chance to give United the lead from the spot, but the veteran striker saw his penalty well saved by Sam Walker.
Minutes later, Kilmarnock made them pay as Danny Armstrong lashed in a first-time effort from 12 yards out.
Derek McInnes' side move three points off the bottom, jumping to ninth place.
"We were nervy at the start, but once we hit our stride, we were knocking on the door, asking the question, being really aggressive and moving the ball," said McInnes.
"Tonight it was a really strong performance. I'm just disappointed we didn't make the most of our opportunities and we couldn't relax and enjoy the game more."
- Follow for Kilmarnock updates
- Subscribe to Dundee United news and analysis
- Lafferty's Kilmarnock exit 'sprung' on McInnes
A lot of pre-game talk centred around where Kilmarnock's goals would come from following the departure of Kyle Lafferty and Oli Shaw on deadline day.
Between them, that duo had scored one league goal all season. Armstrong had scored five before kick-off. He'd be influential again.
Before that though, Fletcher missed a glorious chance to help United to their first league win at Rugby Park since May 2016.
Scott McMann had his shirt pulled by Armstrong and fell to the floor. Fletcher stepped up, but the recalled Walker made a fine save.
Armstrong made amends 10 minutes later. Luke Chambers, on his debut after signing on loan from Liverpool, sent in a low inviting cross that Armstrong lashed high into the net with a first-time strike.
Until the final 20 minutes, Kilmarnock looked the more likely to score again. Kyle Vassell had two superb opportunities but fluffed his lines, and Ryan Edwards almost put the ball into his own net, but Liam Smith made a vital block.
Then, from nothing, United's fightback appeared. Glenn Middleton placed a volley inches past; Fletcher fired over the bar after cutting onto his left; and 16-year-old Rory MacLeod dragged a shot centimetres across the goal.
It wasn't enough. The missed penalty came back to bite them. Back at the bottom, it could be a costly mistake.
Player of the match - Danny Armstrong
United almost snatch a point despite Kilmarnock dominance - analysis
Kilmarnock could have made this victory a lot more comfortable. Vassell missed chances and Mark Birighitti had to produce a few decent saves, too.
While McInnes admitted he was disappointed to lose Lafferty, losing Armstrong would have been catastrophic. Thankfully for the manager, they've kept the man most likely to keep them up.
United offered very little with the exception of the final stages. They simply need to turn up for the full 90 - or even 45 minutes.
A significant win for Kilmarnock, and a significant loss for United.
What they said
Dundee United manager Liam Fox: "It's a tough night for us. We were poor, flat from the very start. Lots to work on.
"They're down. They feel like they've let themselves down, the club and the fans too. But no one is relegated tonight. We get back to work. I believe in the group, I've said that from the start."
What's next?
Kilmarnock travel to Livingston on Saturday, while Dundee United visit Tynecastle to face Hearts (both 15:00 GMT).
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
Formation 4-4-2
- 20Walker
- 2Mayo
- 5TaylorSubstituted forAlebiosuat 41'minutes
- 19Wright
- 24ChambersSubstituted forSandersat 89'minutes
- 11ArmstrongBooked at 23mins
- 22DonnellySubstituted forPowerat 87'minutes
- 31Polworth
- 7McKenzie
- 26Doidge
- 23Vassell
Substitutes
- 1Hemming
- 4Power
- 8Alston
- 14Sanders
- 16Robinson
- 18Waters
- 21McInroy
- 25Alebiosu
- 29Wales
Dundee Utd
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Birighitti
- 12Edwards
- 4Mulgrew
- 6GrahamBooked at 90mins
- 2SmithSubstituted forNiskanenat 79'minutes
- 10DjoumSubstituted forSibbaldat 63'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 19Levitt
- 3McMann
- 18McGrathSubstituted forPawlettat 68'minutes
- 15MiddletonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMacleodat 79'minutes
- 9Fletcher
Substitutes
- 7Niskanen
- 8Pawlett
- 14Sibbald
- 20Anaku
- 22Freeman
- 27Ayina
- 28Anim Cudjoe
- 31Newman
- 44Macleod
- Referee:
- Matthew MacDermid
- Attendance:
- 4,620
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home7
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 1, Dundee United 0.
Post update
Offside, Kilmarnock. Joe Wright tries a through ball, but Kyle Vassell is caught offside.
Booking
Craig Sibbald (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Craig Sibbald (Dundee United).
Post update
Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Ross Graham (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Ross Graham (Dundee United).
Post update
Christian Doidge (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Jack Sanders replaces Luke Chambers.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rory Macleod (Dundee United) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Peter Pawlett.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Alan Power replaces Liam Donnelly because of an injury.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Liam Donnelly (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Ilmari Niskanen (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Liam Donnelly (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Ross Graham.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kyle Vassell (Kilmarnock) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ryan Alebiosu.
Post update
Attempt missed. Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Peter Pawlett.
Player of the match
ArmstrongDaniel Armstrong
Kilmarnock
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameArmstrongAverage rating
8.13
- Squad number24Player nameChambersAverage rating
7.91
- Squad number20Player nameWalkerAverage rating
7.56
- Squad number2Player nameMayoAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number25Player nameAlebiosuAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number7Player nameMcKenzieAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number22Player nameDonnellyAverage rating
7.29
- Squad number19Player nameWrightAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number23Player nameVassellAverage rating
6.83
- Squad number26Player nameDoidgeAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number5Player nameTaylorAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number4Player namePowerAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number31Player namePolworthAverage rating
6.19
- Squad number14Player nameSandersAverage rating
6.18
Dundee United
Avg
- Squad number44Player nameMacleodAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number1Player nameBirighittiAverage rating
5.38
- Squad number9Player nameFletcherAverage rating
5.02
- Squad number19Player nameLevittAverage rating
4.90
- Squad number12Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
4.86
- Squad number15Player nameMiddletonAverage rating
4.72
- Squad number6Player nameGrahamAverage rating
4.71
- Squad number18Player nameMcGrathAverage rating
4.64
- Squad number4Player nameMulgrewAverage rating
4.54
- Squad number3Player nameMcMannAverage rating
4.45
- Squad number2Player nameSmithAverage rating
4.27
- Squad number10Player nameDjoumAverage rating
4.18
- Squad number14Player nameSibbaldAverage rating
3.69
- Squad number7Player nameNiskanenAverage rating
3.53
- Squad number8Player namePawlettAverage rating
3.15