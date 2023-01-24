Close menu

Nick Pope: Newcastle goalkeeper extends incredible clean sheet record

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at St Mary's

Last updated on .From the section Newcastle

Nick Pope prepares to make a save against Southampton
Nick Pope has kept 10 clean sheets in a row in all competitions - something no Premier League goalkeeper has done in at least a decade, according to Opta data

Newcastle United's new era of riches under their Saudi Arabian owners has brought fresh ambition and big spending - but the £10m handed over to Burnley for Nick Pope looks like a snip.

Bigger money may have been spent elsewhere but few signings anywhere are giving better value for money than the 30-year-old England keeper and he proved more than his worth as Newcastle moved closer to the major trophy that has eluded them since 1969.

History weighs heavily on Newcastle and their fanatical support and it has been joined by huge expectation since Mike Ashley sold up. Now they will be firm favourites to reach the Carabao Cup final after Joelinton's second-half goal gave them a narrow semi-final first leg victory at Southampton.

It has been a long, agonising wait since that Inter Cities' Fairs Cup win, but hopes are rising that the long, barren years may finally coming to an end judging by the Toon Army's wild scenes of celebration at the final whistle.

And at the heart of it all was the magnificent Pope and a mean-spirited defence that refuses to yield, providing a rock-solid foundation for manager Eddie Howe's Newcastle rebuild.

Pope's shutout at Southampton, in which he made two crucial saves from substitute Che Adams with the match scoreless, means he now has a remarkable record of 10 successive clean sheets in all competitions. According to Opta stats going back to August 2012, this makes him the first goalkeeper with a Premier League side to achieve such a feat.

He has kept 16 clean sheets in 24 games this season, a vastly superior ratio to anyone else, with Manchester United's David de Gea ranked second with 12 from 27 games.

Pope gives off an air of confidence and assurance behind Newcastle's defence, and that is impacting on opposing strikers, as Adams was not precise enough to beat the keeper's outstretched left foot with Southampton's best chance of the night.

And to add to his impressive list of statistics, Pope has not conceded a goal since Newcastle United's last visit to St Mary's on 6 November, which ended in a 4-1 win for the visitors.

Newcastle team-mate Bruno Guimaraes was perhaps getting giddy on the heady scent of victory when he described Pope as "the best goalkeeper in the world" in his post-match interview but there is no doubt he is having a magnificent season.

Pope was in England's World Cup squad in Qatar, where he was regarded as third choice behind Jordan Pickford and Aaron Ramsdale. Manager Gareth Southgate's decision to stay on will maintain Pickford, deservedly, in pole position but Pope is doing all in his powers to make his case.

Clean sheets
In Europe's major leagues, it is Newcastle who lead the way with the most clean sheets in all competitions this season

When Howe was Bournemouth's manager, a criticism aimed at him was that for all their attacking enterprise, he could not shore up their defence.

The same charges cannot be made now; an outstanding defence is built around his signings Pope, Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman and Dan Burn alongside those players he inherited.

It has resulted in what is potentially shaping up as a dream season, with a Wembley appearance, their first in a major final since the 1999 FA Cup, and their arrival in the Premier League's upper reaches, where they sit third behind leaders Arsenal and reigning champions Manchester City.

And if the goals have dried up in recent weeks, Newcastle can still count on that defence, which is the top flight's meanest with only 11 goals conceded in 20 matches, with 14 goals lost in 26 games in all competitions.

It is on this platform that Newcastle flourish and they will be confident of finishing the job against Southampton in front of what is sure to be a fevered capacity crowd on Tyneside in the second leg.

Comments

Join the conversation

71 comments

  • Comment posted by ec2y8bp, today at 00:54

    Does that mean it’s his fault if at the end of the season they have less clean sheets than the others?

  • Comment posted by jimbob, today at 00:48

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 00:47

    Amazing what Howe has done, and how effectively he's done it. People will whine about oil money, but:

    - Nick Pope £10 million
    - Kieran Trippier £12 million
    - Dan Burn £13 million
    - Sven Botman £35 million

    £70 for the best defence in the Premier League sounds like a bargain to me, not to mention he's worked wonders with Schar - and several other players in different positions too, obviously.

    • Reply posted by Neville Bartos, today at 00:55

      Neville Bartos replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by claret, today at 00:46

    Always be a legend at Burnley, fine keeper, great bloke. Kept a lot of clean sheets with us too. Look forward to him returning to the Turf next season where he will get a great reception and won't keep a clean sheet :)

  • Comment posted by collie21, today at 00:46

    Well done Pope and Newcastle, who would have thought last season than United would be vying with city Barca and others with 14. Ten Hag doing a good job Howe doing great. Just curious did Southampton not have a goalie today ?

  • Comment posted by coen, today at 00:43

    I find him the best English goalkeeper. his attitude compared to Ramsdale or Pickford is much and much better. hes in the same league as De gea and ter Stegen

    • Reply posted by Soccer Patriot, today at 00:49

      Soccer Patriot replied:
      ter Stegen plays in La Liga.

  • Comment posted by Soccer Patriot, today at 00:38

    Tyrannosaurus Rex is good at shouting and making comfortable saves look like world class saves. But Pope is better at keeping clean sheets and winning games.

  • Comment posted by buzz, today at 00:37

    If Newcastle want Gordon perhaps they will also sign Pickford - both would be on the bench at best

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 00:33

    Most football fans were rooting for the Saints but unliked and oil-fueled Newks slipped through.

    • Reply posted by waynebb, today at 00:40

      waynebb replied:
      Speak for yourself. I am a neutral and I wanted Newcastle to win

  • Comment posted by Glossinger, today at 00:32

    The Pontiff, no doubt about it - is the future really in his hands?

  • Comment posted by AndrewJG_23, today at 00:30

    How long left has he got at Newcastle United. Just asking.

    • Reply posted by Soccer Patriot, today at 00:51

      Soccer Patriot replied:
      A good few years yet, goalkeepers can play to their late 30s.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 00:25

    Bruce Grobbelaar was a decent keeper back in the day,
    Lpool's finest made some good money.

    • Reply posted by coen, today at 00:44

      coen replied:
      you know what Grobbelaar means?

  • Comment posted by marble, today at 00:20

    In Pope we trust.

  • Comment posted by EL_NANDO, today at 00:17

    Surely Southgate has to play Pope, Burn and Trippier for England? Build the defence around the best defence in England. Don't just pick "big names".

    • Reply posted by LeaveMeAlone, today at 00:21

      LeaveMeAlone replied:
      Southgate said form players will be in his squad so there can be no doubt now that the triumvirate of Pope, Trippier and Burn should not only be in an Wngland squad, they should be in the England team.

  • Comment posted by Bill Carson, today at 00:16

    So it isn't the oil money and controversy about human rights then BBC? It's sensible signings for the right money.

    • Reply posted by s4, today at 00:22

      s4 replied:
      Yes.

  • Comment posted by dododod111, today at 00:15

    Newcastle should have won by more...

  • Comment posted by deano33, today at 00:14

    No article on Pope if he wasn't English.Overhyping English players AGAIN.

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 00:13

    BREAKING NEWS:

    Chelsea in for Pope

    Deal almost done - Here we go.. 😂

    I think Chelsea will be after him now..

    • Reply posted by Monstro, today at 00:22

      Monstro replied:
      On a twelve year contract

  • Comment posted by Mohammed Altaf, today at 00:13

    Terrible business by Burnley FC. Goalkeepers can play up to 39 40 years old. Must be regretting to sell him at 10 million!

    • Reply posted by AdamFTM, today at 00:25

      AdamFTM replied:
      Not really. PL quality goalkeeper and they had to shift players due to relegation.

  • Comment posted by Richardson, today at 00:12

    VAR is just double checking this comment ...

