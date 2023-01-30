Close menu

Transfer deadline day: Name the Premier League's 25 most expensive January signings

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Liverpool

It is almost the end of the January transfer window and that means there could yet be some big last-minute buys heading to the Premier League.

There's already been huge money spent on transfer fees this month, which can often be a bit of a panic for clubs looking to strengthen their bid to finish high up the table, or stave off relegation.

We've put together 25 of the most expensive January transfer signings in the Premier League, can you name them all? You've got six minutes.

Can you name the 25 most expensive January signings?

Score: 0 / 25
06:00
You scored 0/25
Copy and share link

RankHintAnswers
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
26
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team bannerBBC Sport banner footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport