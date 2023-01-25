Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Jordan Hugill scored four goals in 38 league appearances for Norwich

Rotherham United have signed Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill on a free transfer on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 30-year-old scored once in 10 games for the Canaries this season.

Hugill has also had spells in the second tier with Preston, QPR, West Brom and Cardiff.

He could make his debut for the Millers against South Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United on Saturday, 4 February.

