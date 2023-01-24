Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Saikou Janneh has only started one League One game since joining Cambridge United on a two-year deal last June

League Two AFC Wimbledon have signed Cambridge United forward Saikou Janneh on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has scored one goal in 17 appearances for the U's in all competitions after joining the League One club from Bristol City last summer.

The Gambian has previously had loan spells at Torquay United, Newport County and Shrewsbury Town.

Janneh becomes Wimbledon boss Johnnie Jackson's fourth signing of the January transfer window.

"Saikou is an exciting forward player who can play on both wings and through the centre," Jackson told the club website. external-link

"He's different to what we've got already because he brings electric pace."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.