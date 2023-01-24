Close menu

Manchester United: Erik Ten Hag set on making club the world's best

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Erik Ten Hag
Erik ten Hag was appointed as Manchester United manager in April 2022

Erik ten Hag wants to turn Manchester United into the best team in the world, with Marcus Rashford leading that transformation.

The Dutch manager addressed questions about Paris St-Germain's interest in England forward Rashford.

United have triggered the extension on Rashford's contract, which will now not expire until 2024.

"I would say this is the best place [for him] to be because we want to construct the best team," Ten Hag said.

"First in England, then in Europe, then in the world."

Rashford has scored nine goals in nine games since returning from World Cup duty in Qatar.

With 17 goals already this season, the 25-year-old has scored more than Antony, Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial - United's next highest scorers - combined.

"I think he understands Manchester United is his club but also, in this environment, he is playing his best football," Ten Hag added.

"This team can help him be in the right position and to score goals, which he is good at.

"He is important for us and if we want to get the success we want, we need him."

United visit Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg on Wednesday (20:00 GMT).

It is a chance for United to bounce back from their last-minute defeat at Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday, the second straight league game in which they have dropped points after conceding late on.

The club have not won a trophy since 2017 and if they fail to end that run this season, it will be their longest period without silverware since the nine-year gap between their 1968 European Cup triumph and the 1977 victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Before his side's first visit to the City Ground since their 8-1 triumph in 1999, when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came off the bench to score four times, Ten Hag also defended £82m Brazilian winger Antony.

The 22-year-old has not had much of an impact since scoring on his debut against Arsenal on 4 September and at Crystal Palace last week he exchanged insults with Fernandes after the Portuguese midfielder complained about a pass that had rolled out for a goal-kick.

"He is not losing games," Ten Hag said. "He is playing and the team is winning and that already gives a message about how well he is performing.

"He can do better. We want him to be more direct. But the team is performing better if he is on the pitch and that is a good thing."

  • Comment posted by Clockwork_Satsuma, today at 22:57

    What they want and what they get are 2 entirely different things! LOL

  • Comment posted by Viral, today at 22:51

    He has done wonders so far but unfortunately miles off to Man City and now Arsenal. On the other side of the coin he needs time like Arteta, Pep and Klopp.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 22:50

    I like Ten Hag's talk. At the right time.
    I just hope he can talk the talk, and walk the walk.
    He's having a good season so far.
    Let's just keep our feet firmly on the ground.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 22:49

    Lofty ambitions, can't fault the man for trying to reach for the moon.
    Whether he has the resources to achieve his dream, is debatable.

  • Comment posted by Flush The Ev Lot, today at 22:47

    🤣🤣🤣🤣 Couple of wins and gets all giddy 😂😂

    • Reply posted by MrCrackerJack, today at 22:50

      MrCrackerJack replied:
      He’s backing his team? Any manager does.

  • Comment posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:44

    Good ambition to have, but one step at a time Ten Hag. Utd need to try to be Greater Manchester's best before they can even think about being England's best, then Europe's best, finally world's best.

  • Comment posted by downroverdown, today at 22:42

    Manchester first, mate! Then think about the rest of the planet!

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 22:41

    Good luck with that.

    • Reply posted by MrCrackerJack, today at 22:50

      MrCrackerJack replied:
      He’s doing a great job so far.

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 22:40

    If he can do that without the money of Man City, Newcastle, PSG, etc then good luck to him.
    Sounds like just 'salesman talk' to me.

    • Reply posted by soccerteur, today at 22:48

      soccerteur replied:
      Liverpool did! And many before that without the insane cash flow

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 22:39

    Don't all the top teams have that exact same idea, to be the best?

  • Comment posted by MF Doom, today at 22:38

    If the improvement continues at this rate that’ll not be too long off

    • Reply posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 22:42

      Winners And Sinners replied:
      The Man Utd improvement has a ceiling, once that has been reached that will be it and I don't think that ceiling is high enough to be the world's best.

  • Comment posted by Geordie, today at 22:36

    Of course he would say that. Stating the obvious

    • Reply posted by MrCrackerJack, today at 22:51

      MrCrackerJack replied:
      What’s wrong with that?

  • Comment posted by shaneomacf, today at 22:35

    Who doesnt want to be the best team in the world? Bit of a non story this.

