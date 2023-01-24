Last updated on .From the section Cambridge

Conor McGrandles went off injured in his last game for Charlton two months ago

Cambridge United have signed midfielder Conor McGrandles on loan from fellow League One side Charlton Athletic for the rest of the season.

The 27-year-old Scot has played 12 games for Charlton this season, but none since their FA Cup win over non-league Coalville in November.

He joined the Addicks from Lincoln last summer on a three-year deal.

"His experience at this level will be invaluable and he joins ready to impact the team," said U's boss Mark Bonner.

"Conor is an energetic midfield player who can get around the pitch, help us regain the ball and link our attacking play. His qualities will make us a better team."

McGrandles began his career at Falkirk before moving south to join Norwich City.

His sole appearance for the Canaries came in a Championship game against Millwall in December 2014 and he subsequently spent three years with MK Dons before signing for Charlton in 2020.

Cambridge are 22nd in League One, having lost their past four games, and are next in action at Lincoln City on Saturday.

