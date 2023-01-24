Kieran McKenna's Ipswich side have won 15 of their 28 League One games this season

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna stressed the importance of building momentum following their first win in five games in League One.

They beat Morecambe 4-0 at Portman Road - with all the goals in the first half - but remain third in the table.

Ipswich are four points behind second-placed Sheffield Wednesday in the race for automatic promotion.

"It's a good step in terms of momentum, but it's important we build on it," McKenna told BBC Radio Suffolk.

"It was important for the group, we were disappointed not to have won in the last few games in the league and we need to build momentum again.

"We created a good amount of chances in the first half but were clinical as well, of course the early goal helps, and there were lots of good performances all over the pitch."

McKenna praised the debut display of defender Harry Clarke, signed from Arsenal for an undisclosed fee seven years after he left Portman Road's youth ranks to join the Premier League club.

He was part of a back three with Richard Keogh and George Edmundson who helped prevent Morecambe producing a single on-target goal attempt - and ensured Town's first clean sheet since Boxing Day.

"I thought the defensive unit were really good as well in terms of their detail and concentration to make sure we kept control of the game," said McKenna.

"We wanted to bring Harry in for his debut, he's not eligible on Saturday in the FA Cup, so that was always going to be the case.

"He looked like he enjoyed it and showed why we wanted him here. He has qualities, physically and technically, but also you could see his competitiveness and his confidence and spirit. He's got a lot of character and we're delighted to have him back home."

Freddie Ladapo and Conor Chaplin scored two goals each and now have 26 goals between them this season.

McKenna hailed 29-year-old Ladapo as a "great example that you can improve at different stages of your career".

"I think he's a different player now to what he was six months ago, and he feels that himself. His all-round game has developed so much," he added.

Ipswich are next in action at home to Championship leaders Burnley in the FA Cup on Saturday before returning to league action with a trip to Cambridge United seven days later.