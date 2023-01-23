Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Charlie Savage made his senior debut for Manchester United as a substitute in a Champions League group game against Young Boys in December 2021

Manchester United youngster Charlie Savage has agreed a loan deal with League One strugglers Forest Green Rovers until the end of the season.

Savage made his first-team debut for United in the Champions League last season and went on the club's pre-season tour of Thailand and Australia.

After half a season in the Under-21s, he has opted to join Forest Green from a number of loan inquiries.

The 19-year-old is the son of former Wales international Robbie Savage.

The teenager believes he will benefit from his exposure to senior football.

Having already been capped at Under-21 level, it has been suggested that if he impresses with Forest Green, who are currently bottom of the table, he will come to the attention of Wales boss Rob Page.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.