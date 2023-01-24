Last updated on .From the section Forest Green

Charlie McCann featured for Rangers four times in all competitions this season

League One strugglers Forest Green Rovers have signed midfielder Charlie McCann from Rangers.

The 20-year-old made eight appearances for the Scottish Premiership club after joining from Manchester United in 2021.

The terms of the transfer are undisclosed, and the Northern Ireland Under-21 international has signed a "long-term deal" at the Bolt New Lawn.

"He is an absolutely outstanding talent," said head of performance and recruitment Stevie Grieve.

McCann becomes Forest Green's eighth signing of the January transfer window.

