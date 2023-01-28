Last updated on .From the section Aberdeen

Jim Goodwin is seen leaving Easter Road just minutes after exiting his post as Aberdeen manager

Aberdeen have parted company with manager Jim Goodwin just minutes after Saturday's 6-0 defeat away to Hibernian.

The Pittodrie board demanded an "immediate response" to the club's worst ever defeat to sixth-tier Darvel on Monday.

Instead, Goodwin's side were blown away by an equally faltering Hibs, taking Aberdeen's recent run to one win in 10.

The announcement came just 19 minutes after full-time.

Goodwin, 41, was appointed on 19 February last year.

"Jim is a good man, has given it everything here. I met him right after the game and he came up and gave me a hug and simply said, 'I know, Dave, it's just not good enough.'," emotional Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack told BBC Scotland.

"So we part company for obvious reasons. Since coming back from the World Cup our away form has been abysmal, our form at home has been pretty decent. I think some of the players also need to take responsibility. As a Dons fan, I'm 64 now, been going there for close to 60 years, I take responsibility. I am the chairman of the club and I have overseen on the football side the changes we have made.

"Like the fans, I felt quite humiliated today and I'm sorry - they were brilliant today. I am quite emotional about the club. It means everything to me. It's our home city. I have been gone for a long time. I am rightly taking the pelters. I deserve it but I am determined to get it right."

Earlier this month, Aberdeen also lost a League Cup semi-final to Rangers in extra time and suffered a 5-0 league thrashing by Hearts.

Losing to part-time West of Scotland League Premier Division leaders Darvel is generally regarded as the biggest shock in Scottish Cup history given five tiers separate the sides.

Aberdeen's worst-ever result comes as the club start the 40th anniversary year of their greatest triumph - the European Cup Winners' Cup final win over Real Madrid.

The Pittodrie club have now sacked their last two managers shortly before they completed a year in post.

Goodwin had been recruited on a two-and-a-half year contract from top-flight rivals St Mirren to replace Stephen Glass, who was dismissed in February, 11 months after succeeding Derek McInnes, who spent eight years in charge.

Goodwin, who started his playing career with Celtic before spells with Stockport County, Scunthorpe United, Huddersfield Town, Oldham Athletic, Hamilton Academical and St Mirren, started his managerial career on a high by leading Alloa Athletic to promotion from Scotland's League 1.

He returned to St Mirren, who were two places above Aberdeen at the time the Pittodrie club made their move to appoint him as manager.